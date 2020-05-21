At some point, we are going to have to crawl out of our current circumstances. The biggest concern with the COVID-19 virus is that there are so many unknowns. I think that Guam’s community fared well in part due to our experience with typhoons. We know how to prepare for these serious storms. I think this really has helped a lot.
But we still need to crawl out. Here is a basic list of things we do know about the virus. First, there is a clear difference in terms of age. The under-45 age group is starkly different from the over-45 age group. The younger group survives this virus unscathed. The over-45 age group, particularly those with serious medical conditions, are more strongly affected. A second point is that according to the data on the USS Theodore Roosevelt sailors, up to 60% of those who have the virus do not have symptoms. This further supports the age gap point. Third, this virus is deadly, but we can also take measures to lessen the impact or mitigate the effects of the virus. For example, everyone knows that we are supposed to socially distance at 6 feet apart. This assumes no one wears masks. If we factor in mask-wearing, we may be able to adjust this view. Finally, there are irresponsible people running around who are simply reckless. The national news has labeled this group “supercarriers.” We need to develop better ways to address the openly reckless people who can infect the innocent in our community.
I was at the bank last week with my wife to pay bills. It took nearly two hours. One guy, he looked under 25, repeatedly kept smoking in the line. The staff would ask him not to. He would stop and then 10 minutes later light up again. It is this sort of behavior that I worry about. By the way, I went to a second bank and it took less than 15 minutes to pay some bills. The difference was that the second bank had a better control plan than the first bank.
In general, we may need to take steps to limit family interactions until a vaccine is ready. Once young people are back in school, they will likely need to avoid their elders and sick people in their families. Families with young adults may have to limit how they interact with each other also. The issue really is younger adults going to social gatherings with their friends and then infecting members of their families.
In the last week, I saw that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero appointed former Gov. Carl Gutierrez to serve as the acting president and chief executive of the Guam Visitors Bureau. Governor Carl is an excellent choice and I know he will do some great things to get us back on our feet.
One step forward might be that Guam can target younger tourists under 45 with no serious medical conditions to visit Guam. Our low infection number is a great selling point. Our traditional tourism markets could rebound quickly.