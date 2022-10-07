Life can come at us hard: the death of a loved one, a global pandemic, an economic recession, etc. The biggest thing my experience during the COVID-19 pandemic taught me is the importance of creating joy even when things fall apart.
It seems counterintuitive, especially when it feels like everything around us is spiraling out of control and the barrage of bad news can make us believe that there is nothing good left in the world. But it may just be the most appropriate time to do so. This isn’t about good vibes only or toxic positivity that has us ignoring the realities in which we live. This is about leaning into the joyful moments when and where we can, even amid pain and suffering.
I believe joy sustains hope. Doing things that bring us even a little bit of gladness can help us move forward. It allows us to avoid fixating and becoming consumed by our pain and the negativity that surrounds us during difficult times. The pain may be present, but it doesn’t mean that it has to control all aspects of our life. Creating joy can help our mental and emotional well-being and can help us become more resilient in the face of great adversities.
What follows are four ways I made space for joy during the toughest parts of the pandemic, having suffered from COVID anxiety and the losses of a few loved ones. It is by no means exhaustive or a quick fix, but I hope it can also help readers who are currently going through hard times.
Give yourself grace
When things fall apart, it is easy to blame and put ourselves down. I learned that shame and guilt are not sustainable ways of helping us move on or make things better. It may work for some time, but, like me, you will probably find yourself at a dead end just feeling worse about everything. Gentler and softer ways of treating ourselves can help us avoid magnifying our suffering and provide the solace we need to pull ourselves back up. I did this by speaking kindly to myself, connecting with friends and going to counseling.
Indulge in gratitude
Giving thanks to people and things that add value, hope and love to our lives can help increase positive feelings. I tend to downplay or even forget about good things that have happened in my life, so I made it an intentional practice to write down things I am grateful for in my journal. Gratitude helps us counter negative thoughts with clear evidence of the good things in our lives and the world. It also helps us reframe our thoughts more positively.
Reacquaint yourself with nature
It’s a known fact that spending time in nature is good for our mental health, but many of us don’t utilize this method enough. Going to the beach and being surrounded by trees allow me to appreciate the present and invite me to calm my racing mind and anxious heart. Nature has taught me to pause and breathe a little slower and a little deeper. It also taught me the practice of letting go of things out of my control.
Do things that make you smile and laugh
It sounds super simple, but this can be one of the hardest things to do when you’re in despair. It’s important to remind ourselves that doing things that make us smile and laugh can boost our mood and alleviate our anxiety and stress. It won’t fix the world, but watching a funny show, journaling or catching up with a friend can yank us out of misery and give us a chance to gain a positive outlook.
As Jane Marczewski said during an episode of "America’s Got Talent," “You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.” If you do, you may find yourself waiting forever.
Choosing to create joy when things fall apart is a powerful act to take back our lives from being defined by pain and focus on the very things that make life worth living.
Dulce Amor Imbo is a student pursuing a master’s degree in counseling at the University of Guam and a recent graduate of the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps. She is a mental health advocate working toward a more sustainable lifestyle. She hails from the village of Mangilao.