When I first joined the university in 1996, the business and public administration programs were mostly housed in buildings A and B and in various houses on Dean’s Circle. An active point of discussion at the time was how to get a better building. The late professor John Philips, who had also been a former regent, found one novel source of funding using accounting programs. Over time this formed a corpus for a new building.
At one memorable public event, the founder of the Bank of Guam, the late Jesus Leon Guerrero, openly supported helping the university to get a better building. At the time, Guam laws had not really caught up with the rest of the country and public-private partnerships were not a common model. At one point, the late Tony Leon Guerrero of the Bank of Guam, suggested that space might be available in Hagåtña for the university. One suggestion was Pedro’s Plaza among others. Moving the school downtown had its opponents, but this was just one of many ideas and approaches used. By the way, the Bank of Guam also helped find good spaces for our students for classes while the building was improved. This included using their headquarters building for classes at one point.
Around 2001/2002, then-Sen. Kaleo Moylan visited with my students. We met in building B and after the talk, I walked out with him. As we stopped briefly by the building, I leaned on the window ledge as we were talking. An entire section of concrete weighing a couple of hundred pounds fell to the ground. To be clear, I had no idea it would fall. Moylan turned to then-staffer Carlos Camacho and asked him to help find grant money for a building. Camacho found the funding. Then, the late Sen. Ben Pangelinan found a local share fund to also support the grant. In our community, there are a lot of folks who deserve good credit for the unseen hard work they do. Pangelinan once told me he wished all students could attend college for free. That was Ben.
Now, the Leon Guerrero Building at the University of Guam is one of the nicest buildings on campus. Downstairs by the rotunda, there is Room 131 which one day could be used for first-year large section law school classes. We also have very good learning facilities and classrooms for our students.
Currently, Bill 197-36 is working on funding additional buildings at the university. This bill was introduced by several senators including Sens. Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton, Tina Muna Barnes, Pedro Terlaje, Frank Blas Jr., James Moylan, Clynton Ridgell, and Telena Nelson. It is currently under consideration and will help to support a better student center and engineering building.
Over the years, the many efforts of our elected officials and community stakeholders can go unseen. Next year, the university will celebrate its 70th Jubilee. I believe as part of the celebration, we have a lot of things to be thankful for. Our community support is a key to the university’s success. Thank you!
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.