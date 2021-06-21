Over the years, I have assisted, rescued and rehabilitated many of God’s creatures. I’m a sucker for an abandoned puppy, a lost chick or an ailing butterfly.
Fifteen years ago, I met a needy horse.
Cricket caught my attention because she came with a story. Her owners said she was a tarpan.
A tarpan is a smaller horse, with a stripe down the back, zebra striping on the legs, with a thick mane and thick hooves. A tarpan also has an extra set of chromosomes compared to a horse.
In my early research, I discovered that tarpans were wild Eurasian horses. They were thought to be the animals depicted in cave drawings in Spain.
And, according to sources, they were extinct!
As I continued researching, I learned that a modern tarpan — the Heck Horse — had been back-bred by German scientists in the 1930s. Modern tarpans are descended from these horses.
If Cricket really were a tarpan — she fit the description — she could not be a modern tarpan. She would have had to have been descended from horses the Spaniards brought to Guam.
What an exciting possibility — to have a horse that could be the last of her breed.
Through a series of unusual events — which included my husband’s saying “yes” — I acquired Cricket.
Although I had her genetics checked, the results were unclear. A local source told me the Spanish horses had all died and Cricket was likely “just a boonie horse.”
Tarpan or Boonie, she’s mine.
Cricket has been my “hobby” horse, my therapy horse, my escape-from-the-demands-of-motherhood horse. Until my oldest daughter left four years ago, my trips to the ranch were solo — the perfect retreat for this introvert who masquerades as an extrovert.
When a day at home was difficult and chaotic, I could depend on Cricket to provide quiet stability. Horses — even small ones — are strong enough to absorb the anxiety of their owners and not flinch.
In the time I’ve had her, she’s surprised us with a colt (she was pregnant when I bought her!), she’s helped a new teacher manage her stress and she’s brought lots of smiles to our smallest ranch visitors.
But sadly, as I write this, it appears our time together is ending. Cricket has been unable to eat for a week and she appears to be failing.
She could rally, but I am not hopeful.
I am heartbroken.