The other day a friend of mine asked my thoughts on public schools teaching Critical Race Theory. For context, Maxine is a white woman raised in Mississippi who is happiest in her garden with dirt on her face and muddy socks. Our regular conversations involve compost and plants, so this question took me aback.
“I can’t say that I’m a fan, at this point,” I replied tentatively.
“Me neither,” she answered less so. “I’m worried about my half-African American grandbabies. How will they look at their dad (her son) when taught that whites are racist?”
Good point; actually, a great one. Indeed, there are many bi-racial children other than Black and White: Asian-White or Black, Pacific Islander-White or Black, Native American-White or Black, the list goes on. How does the child reconcile the notion that he is half-racist, and his white parent, a full racist? Of course, this is not what CRT asserts, however, the assumption is well and sturdy.
I recall reading a unit on Critical Race Theory during my doctoral studies although we really just skimmed over it as the program concerned Native traditions, which is well outside the Black vs. White dialogue. I vaguely remembered that the theory was essentially developed to examine law and the justice system, which is not improper at all, in my opinion. So I did a bit of research after the aforementioned conversation to refresh my memory.
After a second look, my response to my friend remains – not so much that I do not believe there is institutional racism, but that not all theories are applicable when analyzing phenomena outside their intended focus of analysis. Also, understanding that one of the main goals of primary and secondary education is to develop the student’s ability to generalize how they learn and apply it, public school does not seem the place to teach CRT when, in all likelihood, only a chapter in a book will be dedicated to it.
Children are extremely impressionable. They will repeat and believe what teachers, their parents and the media tell them. A few years ago I was teaching in a mostly-Black urban middle school. The day after Donald Trump won the presidency, the students were all saying they were going to be sent back to Africa. In fact, the entire student body was buzzing about it that the administrators called an emergency assembly to ease their anxieties.
As a teacher, I do not see how you can teach CRT’s fifth tenet, that whites have been the primary beneficiaries of civil rights legislation, without it being inappropriately interpreted by young minds; never mind numbers one through four.
Critical Race Theory is not disinformation, this is arguably true; however, in the hands of an elementary, middle, or high school teacher, teaching it places the classroom on very shaky ground. I don’t know that students can glean the context within which the theory is applied; or have a discussion they that they leave feeling heard, smarter and confident. In higher academia, conversations such as this tend to be hair-splitting and “theoretical,” meaning just that, a theory. Students and teachers in a class who are of the proper age and possessed of rational arguing skills constitute the proper environment for examining CRT and others.
Look, you aren’t going to teach Fractal Theory in elementary school because students are aware of honeycombs and snowflakes. Nor is it proper to introduce Anita
Hill vs. Clarence Thomas to teach young male students how they should interact with their female counterparts.
Consider that general education teachers only really take one three-hour course in special education in their undergraduate program. Understandably, when they have a student in their class with special needs, many of them are at a loss for how to deal with them. This is why we have resource teachers to help support the student and the teacher, but it’s never enough. Honestly, I doubt that the majority of public teachers have taken sufficient classes to understand CRT, let alone teach it properly.
My personal feeling is that we cannot have a discussion geared toward achieving racial equality by using a theoretical framework that proposes that any race of individuals is inherently racist. I don’t have any solutions, as I myself, have managed to steer clear of uneven racial benefits.
Have I been the target of it? Absolutely! I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been working in my garden when someone walks by to ask me who owns this house and can I come work in his or her garden. I have noticed over the years that I am most likely to be asked to present my drivers license when using a credit card than my white wife is; in fact, it used to be a frequent conversation that thankfully died.
I do not like this “white people benefit from racism,” bit. God knows that I’ve been profiled by every race and nationality under the sun, including my own. My hair was too curly this, or you’re part Filipino that.
Tolerance, achievement, and empathy…how about we give these a try?
