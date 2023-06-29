A few weeks ago during a conversation with some friends, current events were discussed. The porous USA southern border came up, among others, but we ultimately transitioned to the Durham report. Special Counsel John Durham was appointed to investigate and determine the origins of Crossfire Hurricane – aka Trump-Russia collusion hoax – so deemed due to the Mueller report (officially titled Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election) which revealed the following: First, the Hillary Clinton for President campaign paid for the Steele dossier – named after a British spy who provided false information about a Russian agent allegedly colluding with Donald Trump to beat Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Second, the Steele dossier was fed to federal law enforcement agencies, which then pushed this hoax as truth and transitioned into a three-year “investigation” which eventually served as the impetus to the impeachment trial of then-President Donald Trump. Third, the corporate media wasted no time in salivating and pressing these lies forward. I know this sounds like a John Grisham novel, but this is actually what happened as verified by yearslong investigations costing U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars to get to the core of this nonsense.
Now here comes the Durham report (as an aside, Durham is a Colgate University alumnus 1972 – Go ‘Gate!). Durham and his team reported in a 300-page document, as well as hearings under oath in Congress, that the FBI received what they knew was not credible information as to the Russian agent and Trump. Complicating matters, John Brennan, then-CIA chief, briefed outgoing President Obama, VP Biden and other top officials – including FBI Director Comey – that Clinton (outgoing secretary of state and candidate for president) was pressing this hoax forward. Neither Obama nor Biden stopped this lie from moving forward.
As a side note, this reminds me of a political campaign hoax attempted right here on Guam. In the 2010 gubernatorial election, a group, composed of people alien to Guam and opposed to the Calvo-Tenorio campaign, produced a fake Calvo-Tenorio platform brochure containing false information. This BS type of campaigning didn’t work for the opposition to Calvo-Tenorio and similarly didn’t work for HRC.
Back to the story at hand. We can debate the ethics of these types of campaign shenanigans as unethical, fraudulent and/or possibly criminal. But ultimately we are forced to question what is reported from news sources either as credible or as tainted with a dangerously slanted bias. We are witness to this on a daily basis. It seems every “journalist” out there has a team or policy they support, an ax to grind, or an angle to tackle as opposed to reporting facts (it could be their own “facts,” “alternative facts,” or possibly even “fake news”). Americans are smart: Give us the facts and trust us to make our own decisions.
Questions to be asked today: Why did HRC’s campaign pay for and press this hoax forward? And why didn’t Obama or Biden stop it? Just to win an election? But of course! However, there was so much more riding on that election. It was about keeping power and keeping Trump out of the White House. Because Trump is an outsider to WDC politics and he would reveal all that is excessive about WDC. He promised as much during the 2016 campaign.
To be sure, Trump is crude; he’s obnoxious and many will agree he’s an a--hole. But … he was also right. He was right about corporate news media selling out through biased and false media reports and suppression of reports by highly influential social media technology giants.
Jon Levine, a NY Post reporter, said recently, “We have a nonfunctioning press corps, not committed to asking the tough questions.” Since the press will not ask the tough questions, it is up to each of us to ask the tough questions of leadership. And with the Biden family fiasco quickly revealing what 50 years of experience in WDC can do, Americans will be asked to be more critical and demanding of their leadership than ever before.
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over 30 years. He graduated from Father Duenas Memorial School, Colgate University and the University of Southern California.