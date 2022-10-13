About a month ago, I received a phone call from a former colleague from the governor’s office, Phill Leon Guerrero. In his role as the executive editor of The Guam Daily Post, he asked me if I could write a monthly column for the newspaper. Before he could go any further, I interrupted him and congratulated him and told him how proud I was of his accomplishments since we left Adelup.
These same feelings are felt when I consider other youthful Calvo-Tenorio alumni.
When you’re responsible to hire hundreds of individuals to lead important agencies, you must develop a vetting process. And throughout that process, we must consider a wide range of factors such as: commitment to the administration’s vision and platform; professional skill sets; interpersonal skills; and life experiences among many others.
Today, I'd like to mention a few of those CT alumni and highlight what they're doing now. Phill is the executive editor of the most comprehensive newspaper on Guam. Full stop. Natalie Quinata is the opinion editor for the Pacific Daily News! That young lady is what we call in CHamoru "åguaguat." Sharp, driven … she’s solid. Both Phill and Nat served in the communications department at Adelup. Of course, there’s Troy Torres who started and runs Kandit News after running the comms department. He now has a loyal following. Mal Cruz is currently working full time with GovGuam but her side hustle(s) are huge: she is the owner of Styles Salon and proprietor of MC Creative. MC Creative developed my logo for my IT company and cannabis (shhh!) cultivation company. Tina Blaz is now a federal law enforcement officer of the three letter kind (I’ll have you guess which branch). Charles Esteves is still killing it at the Office of Civil Defense, Rambo-ing wherever he can. Austin Duenas, formerly at the lieutenant governor’s office, was recently commissioned a second lieutenant in the Guam National Guard while also working the high life at Docomo Pacific as its government affairs director!
Then, there were some slightly (yikes!) older alumni but still much younger than me. Chuck Ada, executive manager at the Guam International Airport Authority, and Lori Untalan Willess, who worked with me at the chief of staff's office, are now side-by-side top dogs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Guam. Today, Chuck, a winner of MAGPro Department of the Decade, continues to compete daily with both Joey San Nicolas, former Guam Fire Department chief, who is still with GFD, but spends most of his time with the Guam National Guard and J.I. Cruz, former Guam Police Department head honcho, who is now the principal at Notre Dame High School. Wil Castro became a senator on Guam after Adelup, and then headed north to assist his brethren in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as chief of staff to Gov. Ralph Torres. Oya Ngirairikl, who served as comms director after Troy, is now working her craft at Marianas Business Journal. Jesse Alig, who ran CT’s community affairs office, graduated to the mayor of Piti and ascended to be president of the Mayors' Council of Guam, and sometimes radio talk show host and Post columnist!
Like a proud papa, I highlight these individuals because they are doing so very well professionally after contributing to the people of Guam through their public service (and some continue to do so).
What is also important to note is that when we vetted each of these individuals (I had never met Austin nor Oya nor Joey nor J.I. nor Charles nor Mal), we hired them based on their values and skill sets. It was a rational and objective decision-making process uncolored by the lens of individual preferences or public perception.
One thing we never did: We never prequalified them based on the color of their skin or preference of their sexuality or other non-consequential factors. As far as we were concerned, that did not matter. What mattered was their commitment to public service and the people of Guam. And when you see them today, their success validated our vetting process.
Franklin Arriola is a business owner and consultant for over 30 years and served as chief of staff to former Gov. Eddie Calvo from 2011-2015.