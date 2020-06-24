Though it is not the obvious and grotesque parody that is blackface, the widespread appropriation of American blackness sits uncomfortably adjacent to it. Indeed, the wider discussion of how white America has exploited African Americans almost always includes how white girls and boys are “rocking” certain looks and mannerisms that originated in black urban culture. There is a lot here to consider.
Think about the few times that Kim Kardashian has sported braids; millions of people call out her misstep. Whenever she tans too deeply or applies a shade of body makeup darker than usual, she has similarly crossed the line. In fact, she literally does not have to do anything to catch a measure of grief. Her body, itself, is often cited as a symbol of racial inequality in that her large behind is the subject of much positive attention by the press enabling her to launch an empire because of it. Yet, the same booty on black women which many say is their physical norm, remains a matter of mockery or, at best, overlooked.
It seems likely that when women across the world walk into their plastic surgeons’ offices for butt implants so they can look like Kim Kardashian, they and their surgeons and their offices are engaging in a willful negligence. After all, Serena Williams, Beyoncé and millions more black women have the same behind. But no surgeon is saying, “Come to me and I’ll make you look like Serena Williams,” are they?
Similarly, when African-American male prisoners once wore their trousers under their briefs, and continued to do so when they returned to life outside of incarceration, the white world thought nothing of turning low-slung pants into a fashion behemoth. Calvin Klein put a white boy, Mark Wahlberg, on its global advertising campaign as the image of this look. Eventually, millions of black boys and men were consuming these garments from non-black companies so they could sport a look that originated in their own neighborhoods. While Calvin Klein was making billions, schools in black neighborhoods were shuttering.
Outside of the visual, audio is rife of the same degree of appropriation. Long before Vanilla Ice and Eminem were rapping, Elvis Presley and the Beatles were swiping moves and chord progressions from Chuck Berry and other black artists. Almost everyone I know, me included, has texted the word, “Sup?” to check in on friends. And if you’ve ever watched RuPaul’s Drag Race, you will quickly realize that every white drag queen’s persona is based on – if not entirely upon – a black woman.
Every time a white drag queen cries, “Girlll, pleasse!!!!” you know he didn’t hear it from his Irish grandmother. It comes from the catalog of performance idioms that are the utterances of the mythical and very real, African-American grandmother, or mammy.
In previous times, I would have never dared to discuss the exploitation of black culture for two reasons. First and most obvious, it might be inappropriate for me, a non-black, to speak upon such matters. But secondly, and more important to me, I am an indigenous person from a culture in dire need of voices to keep it alive. I felt that it would be disingenuous of me to speak of cultures other than my own. Were I to speak on any social issue, it had better be first upon Micronesian and Chamoru concerns.
After all, the Marianas Trench is being exploited as I type by National Geographic and other white thrill-seekers as their frontier playground, not ours. Native coastal lands are being paved over for military bases but little, if any, attention is paid by the press to these inequalities. If I’m going to make noise, these are the reasons I should.
But today is different. We must all face racial inequality in America head-on, led by Black Lives Matter. And I’m very okay with that. It has occurred to me that the country must first and finally recognize and reconcile the blackness of these states, so that it can finally own a model to guide its recognition and reconciliation with the brownness of the territories and indigenous people it has annexed and exploited.
I suppose this column is a plea to Pacific Islanders, Asians, Native Americans and Latinx, to embrace and bear witness to BLM as the first step to our individual plights of self-determination. I propose that we view BLM as a fight for home, a place that most of us have two of: America and our native places. African-Americans only have this country, so we must embrace this movement from a place of security and heart.
A black win now will be a brown win at its heels. And then, perhaps, we may achieve a country and economy in which all citizens share equally in safety and prosperity.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.