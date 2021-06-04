American culture is a grand mix of the old and the not so old, as we all know. As is true in other cultures, including the island culture here on Guam, we end up with a grab bag of many different features to choose from in representing what we consider our cultural identity. Which do we save, and which do we return to the attic?
Let’s consider a few examples here. Once upon a time women used to do their laundry using washboards – until the arrival of the electric washing machine, that is. Does the washboard serve any purpose these days other than a reminder of the labor saved by machines? Is it really worth remembering? Or what about preserving fruits or vegetables by sealing them in quart-size jars and heating them–something that was still done in my childhood? Is there any value to preserving this once important skill? Even further back, there were people who made a decent living by forging horseshoes and fitting them to the hooves of the horses that were depended on for transporting all kinds of goods. Is that a bit of cultural knowledge that we should preserve?
Should the skills associated with these dated practices be preserved for fear of cultural loss? Or is it enough to relegate these practices to displays in the local museum so as to remind us, when we are in danger of forgetting, what life was like in the old days? No one wants to see the past blotted out forever. But every people has to sort through their outdated cultural features to decide which to frame and hang on the walls of the home, and which to return to the box in the attic.
There are some cultural features that have become iconic. Take the American cowboy as an example. Who uses padded trousers (chaps, I think they were called) and boots with spurs any longer? It’s a long time since people have made their living twirling a lasso over their heads. Horses were a feature in an age long gone. Automobiles rendered them obsolete (except on the racetrack) a century or so ago. If that’s the case, then why have Americans cherished the cowboy on the screen and in their songs long after they disappeared from the scene? What’s the attraction of the Wild West and the men who roamed there a century and a half ago?
Perhaps it’s really a matter of choosing the icons of the past – what best symbolizes the spirit of the culture and helps propel it into the future. In the old days, office clerks wore green visors, worked behind high desks, and did as much as anyone to develop the U.S. in its early years. But that wasn’t a symbol that would get the blood rushing. Cowboys played a marginal role in the past, but they were seen as explorers and frontiersmen – adventurers who embodied a national spirit.
We might ask the same questions of island culture here on Guam. What skills should be actively preserved? What cultural features should be not so much replicated as remembered in the books and displays that present the island past? And which features in the past are truly emblematic of island people? What are the “cowboys” of Guam culture?
“The early navigators” is the answer most islanders might give. Why not? They mastered a marvelous system that carried them over long stretches of open ocean to other islands, all without the compass and other navigational tools. It amazed the Europeans of the 16th century even as it continues to amaze us today. But it’s not just the star chart system, or the clever design of the canoes themselves, built as they were to maximize wind capacity, to avoid drift, and to maintain balance at sea. It’s the intrepid spirit of the ones who sailed these canoes – explorers and adventurers in their own right – a spirit that is worth promoting as a key part of island culture.
Navigation and canoe-making may be iconic, but what about pottery-making? Or what about weaving, or traditional house-building techniques? They are skills that may have been just as important in their day, but they are no longer practiced. Should they be taught in adult education programs to prevent their loss? If they are not judged to be representative of the culture in the way navigation was, perhaps a nice corner in the cultural museum is enough for them.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.