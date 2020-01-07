It’s a word that we’ve all had to deal with. It carries with it pain, uncertainty, embarrassment, and often depression. The word is rejection and today we talk about it and reveal the cure.
Rejection comes in many flavors
None of us escapes rejection. We’ve all suffered one form or another at various times.
Sports – When we’re kids and nobody chooses us to be on their team – or they select us last.
Parties – We’re a little older and all our friends tell us they can’t hang out because they’re going to a party hosted by another friend, but we haven’t been invited.
Dating – We have a crush on someone, ask them out and they say “no.”
Continual rejection in the world of work
Have you ever applied for a job you really wanted and knew your skills and background were at least as good as other applicants, yet somebody else was selected – how did you feel? Maybe a bit rejected?
How about working hard and performing well, then asking for a promotion only to see other workers move up the ladder ahead of you?
Business owners face plenty of it
The average small business owner is on a first name basis with rejection. Bankers refuse to loan money to get the business off the ground, or for an expansion. Once their doors are open they try to sell their product or service, only to find that most potential buyers already have preferred vendors.
Speaking of selling, rejection is a daily companion. If you can’t learn to embrace it and learn from it, do yourself a favor and find something else to do.
The truth about rejection
It’s never too far away. We may dance around rejection most of the time, but eventually, the music stops and there it is, once again, in our face, singing its familiar song. We’re not smart enough, not rich enough, not tall enough, not slim enough, not pretty enough, not connected enough.
Whatever we are, it’s not enough.
What our kids face today
We stress the importance of teaching children math, science, language arts, history and more because we believe it’s important for their development. Yet, it’s proven that most of what we learn in school is forgotten in adulthood.
What we don’t teach them is what we call “people skills,” which is exactly what all of us need for the rest of our lives. Nobody taught us how to handle conflict, and to cope with rejection, so we don’t do it very well.
How many more teenagers will be lost to suicide because a boyfriend or girlfriend ends a relationship? How many more families will shatter and careers will end because the only method of coping comes through substance abuse?
Youth who don’t learn formal coping skills become adults who don’t have them during their working years. Most people who lose a job do so over attitude and not getting along with others. Lack of ability to perform the work is usually not the issue.
Teach the quick cure for rejection
I’ve had my share and early on I didn’t know how to handle it, either. That changed when I read the stories of people who saw rejection as actually being an opportunity in disguise, and they took action to move on from it. I decided the answer to rejection is a four-letter word – NEXT.
“You don’t want to go out with me? OK, NEXT. There’s somebody else who’ll like me for who I am, and now I’m one step closer to finding the person who’s right for me.”
“You don’t want to hire me? OK, NEXT. There’s another employer that will and I’ll bust my tail to help them be successful. Thank you for showing me I’m getting nearer to my goal.”
“You don’t appreciate my hard work and ideas? Fine, NEXT. I’ll find a new employer who will see me for the value I bring and will want to offer me a larger opportunity.”
We must strive to constantly improve and remain positive. Then, when rejection shows up at our door, we tell it straight up, “NEXT. Get outa my face, I’m busy.”
Then teach our kids to do the same.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com