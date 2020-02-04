How important is customer service? What if I told you that my entire adult life has been influenced by a customer service mistake?
Most people think of customer service errors in terms of getting an order wrong in a restaurant, having a repair go bad, or a service rep forgetting to get back to you on time. That kind of thing is inconvenient and frustrating, but we generally don’t classify it as life-changing. Mine was.
I had finished up two years at a community college, had a military deferment as long as I was in school, and was applying to a four-year college to earn a communications degree. The ultimate goal was to go to USC for film school and to have a career in movies and/or TV.
I’d received some encouragement to do that from a producer named Gary Morton. You don’t recognize that name? You might be more familiar with his wife — Lucille Ball. I worked for him several times while caddying at his country club during my high school years, and he told me to call him for help if I ever wanted to get started in the entertainment business.
The college application was submitted
Finishing my bachelor’s degree was the first step. The student helper at the college took my application and told me it would be about a month before the start of classes when I’d get notice of acceptance. I was excited as my plan was firmly in place.
Thirty days came and went and I hadn’t received that notice. I called and was told to be patient, that it would surely arrive soon. Another two weeks passed, another call, and another request for patience. Two more weeks passed and registration was in full force, so I nervously drove out to the school and when I asked for help, I was told there was no application on file.
My heart sank
What had happened? I provided the receipt for the application and begged them to let me register but they refused, though they promised to get me in for the next term. While working to earn tuition money and waiting, my deferment was rescinded and I received a draft notice. My plan would have to wait. I enlisted.
Five days into my military term I called home to tell my mom how things were going, and she reported to me that the college had sent me a letter. They had found my original application, apologizing that the girl I’d first spoken with had misplaced it. “Congratulations” it read, I had been accepted. Just a little late.
Military life was okay
Eventually, I came to a small island of about 65,000 people, two traffic lights, lots of folks went out without locking their doors, and if you dated a girl you were dating one of her siblings that night as well.
I fell in love with island life and the people of that small place, and the allure to be a movie or TV producer eventually was forgotten. After a few years, I got the chance to usher in a style of radio the island hadn’t heard before, and people accepted the brashness of J.Q. Fanihi.
Changes and a restart
After the better part of 10 years in radio, I left, came back, was again accepted in new roles. I produced trade shows, published Directions magazine, and I’ve been allowed to train almost 20,000 workers during the past 20+ years with Guam Training.
I found a great girl who became the love of my life, married into a good family, have six grandkids, and a teenager who drives me crazy. I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Testimony to the importance of customer service
The mistake made by the student worker in letting my college application go astray led to events that indeed altered my course.
My desire for a career in Hollywood had been derailed and I ended up thousands of miles away, with a completely different life. I never learned her name but wish I had. I would have liked to tell her this story and say, “Thank you.”
