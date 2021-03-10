Cutting through red tape, making way for $2B in new construction

Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has noticed the construction permitting process slowing down. Naturally, she’s been eager to get the ball rolling and help build safe, sustainable momentum for our economy again. So, I am delighted that the governor has directed me to assist her with this worthwhile project.
In short, the governor has tasked me with expediting the clearance of delayed construction permits and establishing safe, systematic workforce housing on Guam. My new assignment as permit czar is an official expansion of my role as chairman of the governor’s Economic Strategy Council and a collateral duty to my position as president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau.
That might sound like a lot of work for one guy. But the truth is that I’m just a general in the governor’s army in the war against COVID-19. A great many capable professionals in the public and private sectors are already working diligently to help us defend the ramparts, so we can build a more diversified, integrated and regionally interdependent economy as we emerge from the pandemic.
And this new designation is right in line with the work my associates and I have been doing since 2019 – shepherding construction industry licensing and permitting through the system on a case-by-case basis, in strict accordance with the law. But with the governor’s sanctioned appointment, I now have the leeway necessary to quicken results under expanded authority.
The permit czar’s duties include:
1.) hastening the transparent approval of permits in a dozen departments and agencies in accordance with applicable code;
2.) coordinating timely new legislation and fashioning administrative rules to enable increasingly efficient permit processing;
3.) cutting through the red tape that stymies government administrators and saddles developers with wasteful cost and unnecessary delays;
4.) temporarily shuffling and combining interdepartmental resources for the dynamic advancement of permit-application processing; and
5.) ramping up the development of online permitting.
Hitting the ground running
Much of the legwork is already well underway. For example, last fall Gov. Leon Guerrero asked me to strategize with private sector players and lawmakers to draft bipartisan legislation seeking to rapidly advance the development of sorely needed temporary workforce housing facilities (TWHFs). Responding to costly permit-approval delays caused by the pandemic, the governor made it a top priority to help keep our skilled foreign workers together for the sake of workmanlike fellowship and efficient travel between homesites and worksites.
The result of this bipartisan cooperation was Bill No. 14-36 (COR), which the governor signed into law last week.
A solution, at last
Sponsored by Sen. Joe San Agustin (D) and co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes (D) and Sen. James C. Moylan (R), Public Law 36-2 represents focused research and multiple meetings between business leaders, the governor, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and other public officials to head off this impending socioeconomic diversion. It paves a safe, lawful pathway for fast-tracking Guam Land Use Commission conditional use applications for the establishment of TWHFs during pandemic conditions of readiness.
Thankfully, the governor’s timely action will head off unnecessary complications. Without the legal authority to expedite the permitting of TWHFs during the pandemic state of emergency, contractors would have been forced to scatter thousands of foreign workers among civilian neighborhoods, causing housing dislocation and posing worker pickup and drop-off problems for local residents and builders alike.
No sloppy rush of permitting
But the governor has made one thing perfectly clear: The permit czar post is qualitative, not quantitative. Neither of us wants this development-enabling initiative to be a bad excuse for the sloppy rushing of permit clearances. Engineering integrity, structural soundness, human safety and environmental compliance remain paramount. GovGuam’s licensed professionals and administrative service providers are the very best at what they do. But we must give them the tools they need to get through the backlog of permit applications.
On the cusp of $2 billion-plus
My new commission comes on the heels of a pandemic-era slowdown in permit clearing that has caused a backlog in construction with an estimated investment value of no less than $1.9 billion in identified capital improvement plans and counting.
The permit jam is due in part to the economic recession caused by the pandemic, protracted foreign labor processing and unemployment issues, plus gaps in permitting law that didn’t emerge until after the pandemic had set in.
Gov. Leon Guerrero is confident that removing hurdles to permit processing will unleash a wave of pent-up demand for construction, create jobs, and induce taxable spending to help reactivate revenue streams that dried up during the worst viral outbreaks of the pandemic.
Carl TC Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the governor’s Economic Strategy Council, the governor’s permit czar, and president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau.