I think that if you asked the few people that really know me, they would mostly say that I am a positive, upbeat and funny person. This is not to say they won’t agree that I am one of those whom you either love or hate - I can tell you that you either love me or hate me. It’s really nothing I can help, which is why I have very few friends and a small number of people who might vouch for my true nature. In any case, I don’t think that anyone, myself included, might have ever pegged me a cynic. But I am here to tell you, I really think that I am one.
Here’s how I know:
I was click-baited into a CNN clip of U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, at the senate impeachment hearing of President Trump. Its headline teasingly proclaimed, “WATCH: Schiff gets choked up during emotional speech.” I was hooked. But first, a backstory.
California has always been something of the Twilight Zone for me. To begin with, as a kid growing up in Guam, we all had cousins who were in “back in California.” “Back there” things were better, cheaper, easier and prettier. We were made to believe that islanders who were lucky enough to escape and live in California had achieved the height of success. They slept in shiny air-conditioned castles with 50-foot palms and fruit-laden lemon trees that lined their streets. Every weekend included a visit to Disneyland or Knotts Berry Farm, and shopping at places like Ralphs and JC Penny’s.
By contrast, those of us island-bound could only receive goods by mail order or in a suitcase of someone returning for a funeral. As far as roller coasters and Magic Mountains, not so tangible; maybe a mini-ride at a makeshift carnival in the capital village.
When I grew up and arrived in California, it was nowhere near the brightly lit perfection in my mind. The reality was drought - where was the green? The truth of Los Angeles was rundown, grey and restless. The comfort of the bay area was homeless people, traffic and stench. I choked on pretense and pre-fixe at Chez Panisse. Of course, there were pockets of loveliness, but they were not the norm. This islander would not choose California to drop my stateside roots.
Then as I became politically aware, the California politician became for me a source of humor. It started with the late-night jokes about Ronald Reagan as governor and then president in the 1980s, and continued through Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood and Sonny Bono’s offices. By the 2000s, like many, I had become environmentally and culturally aware. So when, in 2014, Jerry Brown championed a water grab for big agriculture and big money via Proposition 1, my laughs were getting snarky. These days, the gilded and coiffed Nancy Pelosi denouncing homelessness and poverty gets my eyes rolling.
Now comes the Schiff clickbait. He, by any measure, should ever be described as “emotional.” He manages to merge sounding monotone and looking monotone. So the idea that he choked up made me, of course, want to look.
So I endured the ads and I watched, but nothing of the sort played out. What CNN called “choked up” amounted to nothing more than the same old dry mouth Schiff charisma. There was no breakdown of any kind. He was the usual fresh mozzarella in a blue suit.
C’mon, media, don’t do that to me. All you’ve done is make me cynical. I’m pretty sure I’m not alone - a drop in the ocean, I’d say.
You see, only very few members of the voting public actually come out to protest or attend rallies, but the vast number of us are quieted by the force of cynicism. It’s not that we don’t have strong opinions, we do. We simply recognize that there is actually very little to rely upon that comes from the government and the media.
For example, Russia is interfering with elections. Big deal! The United States has always interfered with foreign governments in very big ways, not only in the Middle East but closer to home such as backing the Venezuelan presidential candidate Juan Guaido over President Nicolas Maduro. We even overthrow governments, which is why Hawaii is the 50th state. The U.S. had a total of zero problems staging a coup for the benefit of a few American pineapple growers.
So Vladimir Putin wants to buy a stupid ad on Facebook – let him, it’s only the internet. Quite frankly, I’ve never quite understood the election-meddling argument. Is it that Russians have been running made up stories to intentionally mislead people?
Isn’t that similar to a headline that reads “Schiff gets choked up during emotional speech?”
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.