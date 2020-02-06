On a number of occasions, I have likened Guam to Dorothy in the Land of Oz. After finding herself far from home, Dorothy goes on a quest to get help from the Wizard of Oz to return back to Kansas. She follows the yellow brick road to the wizard and then sets out to meet the seemingly impossible tasks he has assigned to her.
On her journey, Dorothy is joined by the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion. After accidentally killing the Wicked Witch of the West and taking her broom, Dorothy returns to the Wizard and asks that he help her to return home. The Wizard grants the wishes of her companions. The Scarecrow is recognized for his brain, the Tin Man gets a ticking clock heart, and the Cowardly Lion is recognized for courage. It is obvious that the Wizard didn’t have to give them anything, they had what they needed all along. The Wizard then plans to take Dorothy back to Kansas in his balloon, but the plan falls apart and he leaves without her. In the end, the Good Witch comes to Dorothy and tells her that she had the power to go home the entire time, she just had to ask. She had the ruby slippers on from the very beginning.
Since the early days of the U.S. on Guam, citizens here have always sought to have a better deal from the federal government. The 1898 Treaty of Paris, Article IX, Section 2, reads, “The civil rights and political status of the native inhabitants of the territories hereby ceded to the United States shall be determined by the Congress.”
In my view, expecting the United Nations to address or resolve Guam’s political status concerns is like Dorothy going to see the Wizard of Oz. We have had the power to go to the U.S. Congress all along, we have just refused to use the tools available to do so. Some critics believe that going to the U.N. is just a delay tactic in the hopes that the community will develop a bitter hatred against the United States. Others view political status as problems of theory rather than people.
In general, we have all sorts of incremental tools at hand to make political development progress, but we are stuck on the yellow brick road with scarecrows, tin men and cowardly lions. Yet we could make progress if we wanted to.
There are six major inhabited U.S. territories: Guam, the CNMI, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. That’s five. Most people forget that Washington, D.C. is a U.S. territory, too, also under an Organic Act.
Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution reads, “(not exceeding ten Miles square) .. the Seat of the Government of the United States…” The 23rd Amendment, Section 1, grants electoral votes to Washington, D.C. The land area of Washington, D.C. is about 68 square miles. Someone from Guam should litigate this point and open up political status for everyone. Food for thought.