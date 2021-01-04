After the year we’ve had, I’m in the mood for a funny story.
It seems that even BJ, my resident purveyor of malapropisms and good humor, has not done anything particularly funny recently. Nor has anyone else in this house. Life has become far too serious.
As I pondered this, I started digging around in my memories for something funny.
I thought first of my mother, who had a knack for getting herself into cartoonish situations. When she was in college, she threw water out the window of a tall building and scored a direct hit on a visiting dignitary. She got in a bit of trouble over that, but not enough to reform her prankster ways.
Later when I knew her, she found herself with a dead car on the railroad tracks by our house — with a train coming! She ran for help at the dairy next door and as they were moving the car off the tracks, one of the rescuers said, “This only happens on television, not in real life.” The dairy boss replied, “You don’t know THIS woman.”
After her misadventures, Mom always had a story to tell, and she loved telling them, even when she had to tell on herself.
Dad was a storyteller, too. While I could trust that Mom’s stories were based in fact, I was never sure about Dad’s. When he wove a yarn, it was easy to get fooled.
One Sunday morning — I was maybe 8 — Dad picked us up after Sunday School. As was the tradition, we went down to Savage’s newsstand where he picked up the Sunday papers from Philadelphia, buying two Philadelphia Inquirers so he could give one to my grandparents.
We stopped at their house briefly, and as we were settling into the back seat (no seat belts needed), Dad started talking.
“Oh, Jake was cleaning truck parts in gasoline this morning at the dairy. He had the gas in a pan.”
I thought, “So what?”
“Zorro went over and started licking up the gas … ”
Suddenly, he had my full attention. Zorro was MY dog.
“She started running around and around in circles. And then she fell over!”
“IS SHE DEAD?!” I screamed.
“Nah,” Dad said calmly. “She just ran out of gas.”
“DADDY!” I yelled over his laughter. “That’s not funny.”
I was wrong.
It was funny then.
And it still is.
An old funny story for a new year.
Just what I needed.