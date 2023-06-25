One month has passed since the storm of supertyphoon proportions descended on Guam with its mighty force and stripped the environment of its beauty and grace. Mawar leveled destruction on our homes and places of worship, learning and recreation. It threw a monkey wrench into our best-made plans and caused a crisis of the spirit. Our outward symbols of vanity were laid bare. Scarcely 30 days later, signs of recuperation and restoration are in the air.
This is the clearest example of resiliency that I can think of. There is a flurry of rebuilding. We are spending precious time throwing out clutter and junk that have lost their luster, as we sort through memorabilia in an effort to keep items that remind us of their givers and the people we love. Amidst this chaos and the helter-skelter of cleaning up is an indescribable calm. It is eerily comforting to accept that we have survived yet another catastrophe. Rose Kennedy once said, “Birds sing after a storm; why shouldn’t people feel as free to delight in whatever remains to them?” I have been humming a tune lately about what storms can teach us about the content of our character. I realize that life’s challenges don’t shape character, they reveal it. I have witnessed the true loyalty and love of family members who have helped tirelessly in the cleanup and coordination of repairs. Service professionals, who themselves suffered significant losses, are nonetheless extending themselves beyond the call of duty to provide servant leadership, restore power, water and other critical services where needed. They trudge through the muck thrown at them by dissenters, and diligently – often quietly – get us to where we need to be. These are the true heroes and heroines of the day. The content of their character shines bright and beautiful. Thank you! I sing a song of praise to all of our unsung heroes and heroines.
Storms bring many other things into focus. For me, it was a stark reminder to get rid of or share the things we hold on to that we don’t need. At my age, de-junking is so hard to do. Every attempt that Sammy and I make to clean out closets or downsize turns into a stroll down memory lane. Every piece of art, every picture, every book seems to have a memory attached to it. And yet, we must let go of some of our most cherished possessions. Their stories remain etched in memory. Perhaps the fact that typhoons quicken the pace quite a bit is a silver lining. Such silver linings, or blessings in disguise, are difficult to bear and can be overwhelming, but when the winds and rain settle and we can take the time to reflect on how blessed we are indeed to have survived, we can see our path to thrive again.
Another very important lesson I have learned is that nothing stays the same. COVID taught us that we can never go back to the way things were before the pandemic. We collectively experienced, what is called in sociology, a cultural shift. The same holds true after Mawar. There is no returning to normal. We will redefine normal in time. What we thought was impossible to achieve becomes possible with recovery resources being made available. Sturdier homes will be built. Cracks will be repaired. New trees will be planted. Flowers and plants will grow. Our schools will be refurbished. Village mayors will find innovative ways to help people remove debris and restore order in the neighborhoods. A new vision for tourism will emerge. Hopefully, tensions over where to build the new medical complex and other political disagreements will ease as all public leaders rally to the call for rebuilding and renewal. When all is said and done, the biggest lesson that life’s storms have taught us is that we must never lose our capacity to imagine. Humans are the only living creature that can imagine a different reality and take steps to achieve it. Together, we can build a stronger, better community for ourselves and for each other.
Storms provide us with a reset button. We also have the opportunity to reach out to family members and friends who have become estranged. We can find new reasons to bury old hatchets. In a manner of speaking, these cultural shifts allow for new beginnings. We can reprioritize and reshape our purpose. In these ways, we will learn to dance in the rain.
Dr. Laura M. Torres Souder is CEO of Souder, Betances and Associates Inc., vice chair of the Kumision i Fino' CHamoru and chairperson of the Guam Indigenous Heritage Alliance (GIHA). She is an author, historian, educator and literacy advocate.