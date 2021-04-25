As I sat to write this column, CNN announced the verdict in the Chauvin trial for the murder of George Floyd. “Guilty on all three counts,” read the judge in a very somber, almost matter-of-fact way. Chauvin and his lawyer stood emotionless as the verdict was declared. This news was quickly followed by commentators who were asked to make sense of the significance of the verdict. Van Jones talked about how people woke up across the nation being scared to hope that justice would not be served. That caught my attention.
I’ve been thinking a lot about hope and its role in our lives and our psyche. I’ve heard the warning that “Hope is not a strategy.” It’s true. Hoping for something, doesn’t mean that the something you hope for will magically appear. I can hope all I want to lose weight, but if I don’t change my attitude and behavior, I won’t lose a pound. I get it completely; hope does not produce outcomes.
BUT, it fuels outcomes! Being hopeful is key to our capacity to be optimistic about things that are difficult or seemingly insurmountable. For believers, it is Hope in the Risen Christ that centers the cardinal virtues of Faith and Charity. Hope fuels passion and serves as the ‘energizer” in our family and work lives. Its role in renewing our spirits cannot be overstated.
The idea of being too scared to hope, frightens me. How could I function without hope? What would I be able to pursue if I thought it was hopeless? My thoughts riveted on a question that one of our seminar participants asked me the other day, “Doc, do you really think we can turn this desperate situation around?” She was referring to the learning loss that our children have experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing school closures. My answer, “Yes, I do, it won’t be easy though!”
The level of loss and trauma Guam’s children have experienced as a result of the current crisis is hiding in plain sight. The rates of sexual abuse, suicide, domestic violence, student absenteeism, depression and anxiety have skyrocketed here since March 2020. Learning losses have widened exponentially, especially among students who were already experiencing learning losses from grade to grade compounded by summer learning loss. As we begin to imagine what we have to do as we move beyond the pandemic and its consequences, it is so easy to become overwhelmed to the point that we are paralyzed. I realize that the mantra, “Despair is the absence of hope,” is really true.
We have to hope in what we believe is possible. This applies whether we are talking about our faith or our work. Let hope fuel our desire and commitment to re-create the platform for college and career readiness aka schools to be responsive to the needs of the whole child – both academic and socio-emotional.
A student cannot learn if he or she is hungry, traumatized by adverse childhood experiences at home, bullied at school, marginalized in the classroom, or worse, invisible to either teachers or other students. If there is one lesson we should have learned clearly in this pandemic year it is that we cannot ignore the social emotional wellbeing of the child. Quite to the contrary, we must attend to these needs as a high priority. This "whole child approach" has become increasingly meaningful as we consider rebuilding beyond COVID-19. We are in an emergency situation where the socio-emotional needs of our island children are concerned. We can no longer assume that it is the sole responsibility of families to meet these needs. Teachers and support teams have also undergone high levels of stress and trauma during this crisis. They need trauma-informed healing as well. We need to foster resiliency as an islandwide priority. The summer is quickly approaching. We need all hands on deck to maximize every opportunity. We must leverage all available resources to promote or cultivate resiliency through meaningful, fun engagement in summer programs. In this way, we can help our students transition to a more predictable and engaging learning experience in the coming school year. We must dare to hope!