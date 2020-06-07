The world is in a state of war against an enemy unseen. The coronavirus pandemic has blown our definition of “normal” to smithereens. We are under stay at home orders to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our entire island community. We have learned to communicate and gather virtually, no matter the generation to which we belong.
In every state and in other countries, hundreds of thousands of angry citizens are protesting injustice and demanding the end to racism and inequality. Cities are burning across the American landscape. On our own island of Guam, thousands of miles from the “scene of the crime,” our citizens also cry out for justice and equity. The message of “enough is enough” is ringing out loud and clear.
Our totally unexpected “new normal,” our current anxiety-ridden reality has crashed on your parade. You have worked so hard and diligently to reach this milestone – this auspicious rite of passage – into adulthood and beyond. You have dreamt of the pomp and circumstance of marching down a beautifully decorated aisle in cap and gown with classmates you have journeyed with – eager to receive your diplomas and turn your tassels to mark your great accomplishments. You have imagined the cheers and shouts of joy coming from your parents, siblings, relatives, and friends as you traipsed across the stage to receive your long-awaited diploma. Not to mention the flowers, balloons and leis of money that followed.
Then, in a few short months, the dream turns into a watered-down version of graduation staged in parking lots, on zoom, or other undramatic substitutes for a ceremony that has been stolen from you because of the COVID-19 crisis. You can’t even have a decent party!
Don’t be mad. Don’t despair. While the ceremonies and celebrations are important ways that generations before you have marked the transition into college or career, our island community celebrates your achievement within the confines of our homes. We laud you, encourage you to continue your studies and most especially to unleash your God-given potential in service to our community, the region, and the world.
What does that mean?, you might be wondering. It means becoming a champion of justice and equity whether on campus as you pursue further studies or in the workplace once you start your careers. It means taking personal responsibility for your actions. It means honoring the dignity of other human beings no matter how different they may be from you. It means listening to the advice of those who care. It means being mindful in your decisions and how you spend your time. It means showing gratitude to your family, friends, teachers, and others who have supported you in your journey thus far. It means being part of the solution and not part of the problem.
The other day, a GCC colleague of ours who teaches in the LMP program at Simon Sanchez High School shared feedback he had received from graduating seniors. The students were asked to write about the best speaker they had in the three years they participated in the program. Much to our joy, he told us that 90% of the students identified Samuel as their favorite speaker. Clearly, these students took his advice to heart. Here are a few of their reflections:
“I cried when he told us that "GOD DOES NOT MAKE TRASH.”
“He made me and my classmates feel that we are not alone. We all face battles that people may or may not know.”
“He spoke from the heart and drew from his own personal experiences. He said, don’t fix what God made perfect.”
“Dr. Betances taught me the important of learning level-two vocabulary words as it would help us become more intelligent.”
“He has a way that gets to us not just by his past experiences. I look to him as a person who will help not only students but everyone. “
Ultimately, dear graduates, unleashing your potential means taking stock of what you have learned and putting it into action. Despite the unsettling landscape in which you must now go forth, do not be afraid. Muster your values and cultural traditions as your fortification for the days ahead. God Bless You. Congratulations!