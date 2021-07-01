I hate to be so blunt, but it needs to be said. If the Guam State Historic Preservation Office wants to know whatever ancient artifacts could be buried under residents’ private property, then the SHPO should shoulder the high cost of archaeological digs — not homebuilders!
For crying out loud! Exorbitant home construction costs are pricing the middle class out of the homeowners’ market. Add the high cost of multiagency permitting to premiums for construction supplies and labor. Then tally up expensive utility hookup fees. Figure in the upscale rents that are driving housing values through the roof, and we have the perfect storm for median home prices approaching $400,000!
This upside-down situation flies in the face of common sense. On one hand we want more homeowners in Guam, because we know homeownership supports healthy families and stabilizes fragile economies. But, on the other hand, our onerous municipal permitting processes only complicate this honest endeavor.
Attention all landowners and homebuilders!
I know you need relief. So, as your permit czar, I’m chipping away at the time, gas, money and resources you spend running around chasing down rubber stamps at a dozen government agencies — just so you can construct a home for your family, or even build a business so you can feed and clothe your children.
As Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s hand-selected permit czar, I have a job to do and accounts to reckon with. And that’s exactly why I’ve been reporting to her and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio on the ways my staff and I are collaborating with their hardworking Business License and Permit Center improvement team.
Together, we are enhancing working relationships between construction-permitting agencies, end users and the Department of Public Works.
DPW serves as the project clearing house for permitted construction in Guam, yet our cooperative research reveals that not all permit-application delays are due to inaction at DPW. Some apps remain under review for extended periods at other agencies because of:
• Understaffing and the accruing burden of accountability as permit applications pile up.
• Overlapping ambiguities between code and administrative law—and the confusion and inertia resulting from that.
• Over-stringent interpretation of regulations in an effort to err on the side of caution.
Not surprisingly, our review of application processing at the Historic Preservation Office revealed conflicting interpretations of existing statutes and frustrated private developers.
Fortunately, Gov. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Tenorio have ordered their lawyers to resolve prevailing uncertainties and provide clarification to all permitting agencies, including SHPO. This will soon spell welcome relief for local landowners who’ve already waited too long for their construction permits to clear.
Let’s all remember that private land is protected by constitutional property rights. And a government of, by, and for the people should make it easy for homebuilders and landowners to develop and dispose of their parcels however they see fit.
A SHPO’s worthy pursuit
While I aim to get the SHPO out of the business of charging homebuilders for archaeological sampling, allow me to give praise where it may be overdue.
The Guam State Historic Preservation Office is doing a commendable job of protecting ancient CHamoru artifacts discovered during the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz at federally controlled Finagayan in Dededo.
Smiling through the criticism and taking it on the chin, State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick Lujan is balancing the protection of our heritage with the do-or-die priorities of our nation’s defense and charging the federal government for the privilege of altering the northern plateau.
SHPO Lujan and his bare-bones staff are securing newly unearthed indigenous implements for future display at the Guam Cultural Repository now being built on the edge of the University of Guam campus, at Department of Defense cost.
The SHPO is also following through on preserve-in-place priorities wherever human remains are discovered by contractors on federal lands during the island’s ongoing military buildup.
As an active U.S. Air Force Reserve officer sworn to defend the Constitution of the United States, Lujan has weathered suspicions about where his loyalties lie: with the Pentagon or the people of Guam.
As a former airman, I may be biased, but I believe Lujan’s military experience serves our civilian community well, because it informs his decisions and balances his perspective as a son of Guam.
Commissioned with a tough position that can never please everyone, a SHPO must weigh cultural preservation priorities against national security.
After all, defense readiness imperatives enable the very same property rights that our island’s sons and daughters have spilled their blood to serve and protect.
Carl T.C. Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council, permit czar, and president and CEO of the Guam Visitors Bureau. Your comments and questions are welcome at communityrelations@visitguam.org.