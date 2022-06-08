This past weekend the seniors in my district walked the stage to receive their diplomas. I was reading over some of their thoughts about completing high school and smiled. They’re so young, I thought silently, yet so brave to break out. One of them wrote, “These four extremely long years have finally come to an end.” A baby, indeed. At middle age, four years seem so small a stretch. It’s hard to imagine that it’s nearly a quarter of this graduate’s life, but it is. Significant, indeed, for this young person.
Having spent time with this crop of kids, I’ve witnessed deep friendships develop; it is always such a pleasure to watch teens kid with each other. They’re so carefree and unaware of others around them – including teachers. This is why they’re so loud, I suppose. I’ve also seen some of their friendships fall apart, and former friends smarting over the rift. I’d eavesdrop on conversations that buzzed with disappointment and bitterness, listened to their other friends coax them into reaching out to make up. These interactions dissipated much too soon. Before we realized it, they were out of the building and into their postsecondary lives.
Every year, for as long as I’ve been teaching high schoolers, I wonder to myself if they’ll keep in touch. Will new, grown-up diversions and commitments arrive so fast and furiously, that these tender bonds will be lost forever as they are dashed against the rocks of change?
I, myself, maintain regular contact with exactly two of my former classmates. In full disclosure, I didn’t have that many close friends in high school – I pretty much stuck to these two. Today, we regularly check in with each other.
I’ve known Bob and Ray since freshman year, arriving as newcomers to Father Duenas the same year that Prince Charles married the young Lady Diana Spencer. It was the biggest story that year; so it is interesting that I reference them here as this past week, the entire world has been so engrossed with Queen Elizabeth’s diamond jubilee. Charles is in his 70s now; he’s not the young 30-something groom he once was. Diana has been dead almost 25 years.
I should say that Vic was another high school friend, but he died a few years ago. In fact, so many of the guys in our graduating class have passed on. Nearly 20% have succumbed to their fates.
As I think about it now, death had always hung over my graduating class. The January of our final semester, a .22-caliber gun was fired and killed an underclassman named Maynard Sablan during a game of basketball at the school. Back then, the court was outside. Did the bullet come from the jungle? It’s never been solved. The Father Duenas gym was barely a dream. Back then, we would never imagine that school shootings would become a thing, a regular hell.
Watching these new graduates bouncing off the walls on their last day of school, I wondered if, nearly 40 years from now, they would still be chatting with the friends they’ve had since they were ninth graders, if not before. Will they connect in person, in voice, or with the future’s WhatsApp the way Bob and Ray connect with me?
Bob and I have been quite close since high school. He came to visit me in Chicago from Annapolis, Maryland, where he had been appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy. He visited me in Maine with a girlfriend who would become the mother of his three kids. Over the four decades that have followed our high school friendship, we have shared marriage and divorce, children, careers, aging parents and family deaths. Morbid as it sounds, if a few weeks pass between texts, I’ll start with “Who’s dead, now?” referring to our graduating class’ mortality rate. It’s horrible, I know. Then Bob will reply, “Who, nai?” and it’s not as grim as it started.
Unlike Bob and I, Ray returned to Guam after college and has spoken over the last few years about retiring from the Guam Attorney General’s Office. He has been a public defender/prosecutor since 1990 – can you believe it? He’s one of those rare sorts who has worked for the same organization all his working life. Amazing, isn’t it?
These days, Ray and I talk about carrot cake recipes, bad eyesight, and even worse knees. He keeps me informed on the gossip back in Guam. Every time we text, I always hear his voice in my head so the words on my phone carry his same laugh and cadence that have not changed since 1980.
Of course, the other guys in our year have kept up, in a much larger circle. They even have regular reunions and a chat group. I have not attended any such event, myself, but I’m sure the others have a great time. They keep lively company. They are the ones who play in alumni games and attend the alumni masses. Thank goodness that they do. Certainly, Bob, Ray and I aren’t the ones to rely on for these activities. Not by a long shot.
Ray, Bob and I have never, nor will we ever, meet over barbecue and basketball. This is a truth we will take to our graves. We’re oddballs in the macho tradition of Father Duenas Memorial High School.
I hope that the new graduates I taught this year will keep at least one lifelong friendship. High school is a great foundation for important relationships. I’m so glad that the three of us are still good buddies. I hope I keep them as connected to the dimming moments of our teenage years as they do for me, memories that would have faded far too quickly were it not for them. Quite frankly, I’m sure I’ve forgotten more than I remember. Without a doubt, Bob and Ray are two of my most cherished lifelines.