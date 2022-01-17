I recently came across an internet decluttering guru.
This young woman — who has four home-educated children — says a house can be decluttered in two weeks!
I’ve been working on decluttering for a whole year and am still not finished!
Of course, our circumstances are different. She has young children who are still at home. I’m digging through the remains of eight home-educated children who could not take their junk with them when they left.
Although much of it has been tossed or sent, I am dealing with a total of 166 kid-years of leftovers, 134 parent-years of stuff, and ongoing accumulations for the remaining three, one of whom has enough therapy paraphernalia to outfit a school for the disabled.
That’s a lot of stuff!
Thankfully, my house doesn’t look as cluttered as it sounds. The family living areas are clean and orderly.
The real burden hides in boxes and closets. For better or worse, my house has lots of closets.
Last week, I took on a storage area in girl-boy-girl-spare bedroom. We’ve changed the rooms in the last 20 years, and each time the occupants stuffed more things on the shelves. I had girl stuff, guy stuff, craft stuff and my stuff to sort.
One item was a torn and crumpled paper bag full of rocks.
Toss it, right?
Not so fast. They were rocks from a quarry in Maine and included some amazing specimens of mica, a mineral you won’t find here. I set it aside so I can share the samples with the students at my sons’ school.
A good portion of one shelf was taken by my old doll house. Toss it?! It’s an antique! Maybe I’ll send it to a granddaughter.
The craft box was easy enough — some things could be donated and the rest tossed.
But then — hiding in the corner of the top shelf were the best — but worst — finds of all: Portfolios from my first home-schooled students' first years. Nooooo!
Sidetracked again!
I can toss the old math pages and drill sheets. But the notes and drawings of my early-elementary boy? Not yet. The older I get, the more I need something to remind me that I was once “Mommy” to the bearded man who is now “Daddy” to three.
I set the purged notebook aside.
I can declutter a house.
I cannot declutter my heart.