When we moved into our house almost 20 years ago, I dubbed the room by the kitchen “The School Room.”
To this day, we have never had home school in The School Room. School was conducted at the kitchen table, in the living room, in the bedrooms and even in the van. But never in The School Room.
The School Room is really “The School Storage Room.” It holds the remains of 32 years of home education — from text, reference and reading books to multiple curriculums, to the work of nine students.
Earlier this month, as part of my ongoing mission to declutter, I summoned all my courage and began purging The School Room. I needed to turn part of the room into a bedroom, which meant a lot of stuff had to go.
It was a classic case of things getting worse before they got better.
The stuff and furniture had to be restaged throughout the house. The wall of books was purged, boxed and stacked around. Things were sorted for donation, recycling and disposal.
I found myself doing things I did not think I could do. I tossed much of the precious work of my students. And — God forgive me — I threw out books! (I may end up at Bibliophile Anonymous over it, but so far I am managing.)
Although I’m not yet finished, the end is in sight. The bedroom needs a few more frills, but it’s being used. The book shelves, which were filled floor to ceiling, have gaps. The scratch-paper drawer is filled to overflowing. We can walk through the room again.
I discovered again that clutter is more a problem of sentiment than substance. The things I keep often have more emotional than actual value.
To me, the binders of my firstborn’s high school work are more than reams of punched paper. They are the culmination of years of sacrifice, encouragement and faithfulness — for both of us.
And those heavy volumes of illustrated American history? They were Mom’s.
Because clutter is a heart problem, the solution really is mind over matter.
I had to think: If that book disappeared tomorrow, would I even know? What are the chances we would use that math book again?
Eventually, I felt thankful for all that my kids and I had accomplished, and then I was able to let go of much stuff.
In the end, I felt less burdened.
It was an enlightening experience.