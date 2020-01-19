These past two weeks, we have provided transformational leadership and professional development to a Puerto Rican-founded system of charter schools and youth center in Chicago. As we have facilitated intense discussions with the board and executive leadership team, the effects of colonization and planned dependency have reared their ugly heads time and again as constant reminders that the arduous work of decolonization has to be everybody’s business.
This proposition was made abundantly evident in a recent Letter to the Editor in The Guam Daily Post by Dr. Robert Underwood on funding for the Festival of Pacific Arts. To the naysayers and pragmatists who argue that spending nearly half a million dollars on airfare for a group of artists to attend a festival in Hawaii is downright wasteful and flies in the face of other more life-pressing priorities such as health care, education and public safety, he eloquently posited the challenge: “If we don’t know who we are, then self-determination means nothing. If we don’t know who we are, then discussions over how to manage health care and educational opportunities are subject to algorithms rather than core values.” Dr. Underwood goes on to conclude that “cultural expressions, remembering the past, preserving a unique language are not ‘extras’ to be considered when we have additional time (and I would add, surplus money – which is never!). They are the core of determining “who we are.”
That is the $64 million question, folks: “Håyi hit, kumu manaotao tåno’ i Islas Mariånas?" FestPac represents a once-in-four-years opportunity to explore ways of expressing our identity as an indigenous people with other indigenous Pacific Islanders, most of whom have experienced a similar fate of having been colonized. When we first started attending FestPac decades ago, I recall how rough going it was to establish legitimacy. As we showcased the dances, costumes and music reflective of our colonial past, we became suspect. Questions of authenticity were painful to confront. We were able to compensate somewhat with our oratory and discussions about indigeneity. All this occurred in the '70s as we were actively engaged in the CHamoru cultural renaissance and quest for self-determination. For Guam, FestPac has served as a vehicle for accelerating consciousness. Our cultural expressions are now accepted as legitimate. We don’t have to prove their worth to our island brothers and sisters. We have gained respect as authentic interpreters of our ancestral ways and traditions as we continue to co-create who we are and how we want to be known.
Why is this important? As we continue paddling through often treacherous waters in our journey as a people to decolonize and reclaim our right of self-determination and cultural sovereignty through the revitalization of our indigenous language and creative cultural expressions, it is paramount that we acknowledge the role that everyone, including non-CHamoru people who now call Guam home, has in the decolonization process. This is not a “CHamoru only” thing. Island residents whose home countries have fought for and exercised their right of self-determination and gained independence from colonial rule should well understand the importance of decolonization for the CHamoru people. It is essential that these efforts be respected and supported.
The overall theme for FestPac 2020 is “E kū i ka hoe ʻuli” (Take hold of the steering paddle). It is meant to express indigenous empowerment, while also highlighting navigation as something that unites Pacific peoples. In this context, all delegates representing Guam have the responsibility to demonstrate their commitment to supporting indigenous rights, decolonization and self-determination through the arts.
Samuel and I have each spent the better part of our professional lives advocating for justice on all fronts. We have championed CHamoru indigeneity through our work, activism and most especially through our speaking and writing. We hope to be able to share our decades of commitment as elders in the mix.