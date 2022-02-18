“Are you Guamanian or from the Philippines?” I might ask the person who had just stepped into the parish office. Sometimes I got a quick response, but often the person would consider the question for a time before replying. (“You see, my father came from the Philippines to do contract work in 1950, but he married a local woman. But her parents were ... etc., etc.”) I soon realized that most of the time there was no easy answer to my question. The linkage between Guam and the Philippines is a long one, and a tight one.
Filipinos began to move to Guam in large numbers soon after World War II. The surge began as the U.S. military was looking for skilled workers to assist in the great island buildup that had just begun. Within just a few years, 8,000 Filipinos were brought to the island to serve as engineers and construction workers.
It didn’t end there. Between 1970 and 1990, just before Micronesians began arriving, the number of migrants on Guam nearly doubled – increasing from 37,000 to 70,000 – so that by the end of that period migrants outnumbered local islanders. Not all these migrants were from the Philippines, of course, but many were.
With the explosion of the new tourist industry and the opening of several new hotels in Guam during the 1970s and 1980s, thousands more were recruited from the Philippines to fill new positions. Today, the 50,000 Filipinos who reside on Guam make up about 30% of the total population.
No doubt about it, the postwar influx of Asians to Guam has been massive. But it didn’t begin that recently. Nearly a century earlier, long before Spain ceded the island to the U.S., Guam had become a prison for Filipinos. In 1858 the governor of the Philippines sent 63 convicts to Guam. The prisoners were soon sent back to Manila, but Guam was to become a penal colony during the final decades of Spanish rule.
Following the Cavite Mutiny of 1872, the real avalanche started. Numerous Filipinos accused of siding with the leaders of the uprising were sentenced to exile and shipped to Guam. Over the next five years, 1,200 deportados landed on Guam – so many that 500 had to be sent to Saipan for settlement. Since there was no prison large enough to hold this many men, and it would have been difficult for them to find a way off the island in any case, the deportados were allowed to live among the island people.
But the real roots of the Filipino influence on Guam go back to its earliest colonization by Spain. With Father Diego Luis de San Vitores came 19 Filipino mission helpers – no surprise since the Jesuit had worked there for five years before opening the mission on Guam in 1668. Only five survived the early violence, but many of the troops who were soon brought in to defend the Spanish government and mission settled on the island and married local women. By 1700, an estimated 30 Filipinos – mostly Pampangueños from the provice of Pampanga – had found wives and homes on the island. Ten years later, the number had increased to about 100.
As Filipinos, most of them once soldiers, married and settled into village society, their number and influence grew over the years. By the time of the next census 50 years later, Filipinos and their families numbered more than 400. That would have been 16% of the total island population at the time.
The size of what might be called the Filipino population – including wives and children – grew steadily over the decades and into the 19th century. In 1800, the 1,200 persons designated Filipinos represented 30% of the total population. By 1830, Filipinos and their families accounted for 40%.
Thus, over a period of 70 years, the Filipino portion of the island population grew from 16% to 40%, while the CHamorus dropped from 65% to 40%. Spanish mestizos made up the remaining 20%. These figures provide a measure of the extent to which Filipinos had merged with the island population, blending with it rather than replacing it.
But those deep ties over the centuries may have gone back to the very initial settlement of the Marianas, since recent evidence suggests that the first settlers, 3,500 years ago, set out from the Philippines.
So, then, we can say that the link between Guam and the Philippines may have been founded in very early genetic and cultural ties, and was certainly reinforced over time by the heavy flow of Filipinos to Guam. Even so, Guam has somehow retained its cultural and linguistic distinctiveness. The relationship between the two island groups may not be highly visible today, but the ties between them are buried deep in the bloodstream.
It’s easy to see now why those clients of mine had such a hard time answering the “either/or” question that I asked about their identity.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.