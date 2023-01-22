The concepts embedded as philosophical components of each letter in the DEI acronym are essential for effectively accomplishing mission excellence in all sectors of organizational life. Let’s look at each component. D is for diversity. We live in a multicultural reality which keeps getting more diverse by the day. Our customer base, village neighborhoods, and work teams in Guam are constantly changing. Such demographic shifts are impacting us as families in places of learning, recreation, worship and at the polls. By making sense of these differences, we can ensure that diversity unites rather than divides.
Changes in the population create tensions in organizations. These tensions tend to challenge our perceptions about the nature of things. They also create dangers and opportunities. Practicing the principles of DEI is not only a mission imperative for leading change in our multicultural society, it also reduces conflict and maximizes productivity.
In the workplace, recruiting talent requires developing the available talent pool, rather than the pool we wish we had to choose from. Hiring people who come from different backgrounds and experience is one thing. Leveraging a diverse workforce as an organizational asset and preparing them for leadership roles is another thing entirely. Valuing diversity requires that we go beyond counting heads - or representation, to making heads count - or utilization, for accomplishing mission and ensuring a competitive advantage.
The E in DEI stands for equity, a concept that is often thought to be synonymous with equality. We live in a stratified society. This complicates our need to recruit, develop and retain talent for mission excellence. Equity recognizes that treating everyone as if they have the same needs does not work. One size does not fit all. This is where equity and equality differ. Equitable strategies celebrate differences and diversity of thought, capitalizing on opportunities to develop talent from groups who have not been represented in leadership circles. This creates the kind of workplace which make an organization the employer of choice.
When the battle for recruitment is won, the war for retention must begin. Recruiters recruit, but it’s the organizational culture that develops and retains. People do not quit their jobs, they quit their bosses. To be the employer of choice for talented employees with options, you need to “Love ‘Em or Lose ‘Em.” That’s the title of the book by Beverly Kaye, et al. Their subtitle: “Getting Good People to Stay.”
They caution, “Talented workers will leave a boss who is perceived to be unfair. Unfair treatment translates to disrespect in many employees’ mind. Check out your communication approach and your actions with your employees. How do they view the decision and changes that you make? What seems fair or unfair to them? Do you honor their ideas, and do you care about their reactions? If you don’t, you will lose them.”
The I, in DEI is for inclusion. Inclusive teams which foster diversity of thought for personnel and mission readiness is the real goal. Resist the temptation of showcasing multicultural work teams for winning a public-relations campaign. If you must choose between differences and talent, choose talent every time. If you wind up with homogeneity and sameness, work to recruit, retain and qualify those who are different. Make the pipeline of talent development inclusive. Recruit talent from diverse institutions who are known for producing qualified men and women from diverse groups currently missing from your work teams. If inclusion is the desired outcome, then culturally-driven mentoring is the process to make it happen.
Avoid the pre-selection of job candidates. This practice sabotages the goal of achieving diversity of thought at every level of the organization. Pre-selection through favoritism is hard to detect and may not be considered illegal, but it is both unethical and immoral. This practice discriminates. The word gets around that the system is rigged in favor of the “insiders” who are committed to keeping “outsiders” from becoming qualified and selected for upward mobility. People are not born qualified. Organizational leaders must make the effort to coach and mentor across their comfort zones and social circles – race, gender, ethnicity, generation, sexual orientation, class or ideology – for creating and sustaining inclusive, diverse, high-performance teams.
DEI at work, works! But to achieve its promise, the process must be planned, resourced, and implemented consistently, deliberately, and purposefully with buy-in from all levels of leadership. This past week’s celebration honoring Dr. King and his legacy sets the tone for taking DEI seriously.