The air is getting thicker and thicker with political rhetoric, bad things about political competitors and empty or literally undeliverable promises that those making them know they really cannot turn into reality.
Yet, they will tell you these things because they know that is what you want to hear. That, in turn, will garner your vote for them come November.
They have grown to know, and far too many citizens have grown to depend upon, the government and government officials – elected and appointed – to fulfill daily human needs that would otherwise be self-supplied – vis-a-vis personal responsibility and work.
As we watch the citizens and average people of the Ukraine dying to protect their right to freedom and self-governance, we simultaneously watch the people of our own island and the mainland U.S. hold out their hand for government subsidies.
They, year after year, reelect the same people again and again who literally fail to help them become more self-sufficient. Rather, they work diligently to make them dependent upon the government for everyday needs.
The real role of government officials/employees in a democracy is to protect and defend those who have chosen to elevate them into positions of authority and to do so as efficiently as possible.
It is to guard citizens’ rights to an open and honest government that protects and ensures the enforcement of the rule of law, while simultaneously ensuring an open and honest government.
At least that was what our forefathers had in mind when they drafted the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Somehow those original intentions for our great republic have gone far astray from center and are now leaning heavily to the left as the general public is becoming more and more dependent upon government to supply far too many things beyond protection and freedom.
We have allowed news organizations – the original watchdog on government and the fourth estate in our great republic – to be little more than a center for entertainment or, worse, mouthpieces and purveyors of political speak.
In far too many instances, reporters and editors have become lazy, running nothing more than press releases, rather than seeking out the true sources of information and double- and triple-checking their facts.
It is rare today to see news organization, local, national or international aggressively taking on the leaders in government and truly exposing the wrongful and at times criminal acts perpetrated on the very people who put them in office.
Easy money and self-interest have become more the rule as opposed to challenging the ofttimes illegal or, at the very least, unrealistic and poorly thought-out economic decisions coming from those placed in public office.
What has happened to the once prolific, hard-hitting editorial opinion pieces in our local news organizations – print and broadcast?
Editorial writing that once took elected officials to task for poorly thought-out proposals or, even worse, one-sided effort at helping their cronies – powerful political supporters - with economic gain or power plays.
The pendulum of hard-hitting opinion pieces has swung too far to the left and the time has come for it to make its way back to center if we hope to maintain a truly free press in our ever-weakening democratic form of government.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.