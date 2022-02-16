This weekend, I was thinking a lot about the Ukraine situation. Actually, I was recalling how in the cold months of 2013-2014, the Ukrainian people protested for three months in the dead of winter to demand change.
Initially, they were angry that their President Viktor Yanukovych and Parliament reneged on a promise for Ukraine to join the European Union. Later they were angry because of the draconian laws that were put in place to prevent citizens from assembling peacefully. The police force was ordered to beat the protesters with bars. Thereafter, rubber bullets were replaced with real ammunition and trained snipers. By the revolution’s end in late winter, 123 civilians were killed and nearly 800 wounded versus 18 police casualties.
Yet the citizens prevailed in the face of death, and the revolution succeeded. The president resigned as demanded by the citizens, the anti-assembly laws ditched, and a new election was held immediately. The Ukrainian people, realizing their votes were worthless, insinuated a collective vision of their country’s future with their own bodies.
Growing up in Guam, the idea of taking to the streets to demand change was simply not part of the cultural lexicon. Protests, even those against the clearly obvious injustices, were simply not undertaken. I can think of many instances when united dissent was warranted. For example, Guamanians seeking World War II reparations or local residents who have been denied access to their old village of Sumay by the U.S. Navy have reason to protest. Yet there were no such assemblies. Even now, when I read island news, students are more inclined to gather in support of Martin Luther King Day than to express anger for a tuition hike at the University of Guam.
No, we were easy in those days. I’m sure some folks in the Department of the Interior even pegged us gullible, malleable, suckers. The CHamoru activist is a rare soul indeed.
As a young student, I was always left perplexed about the place of blind compliance within a democracy. I mostly subscribed wholly to the idea that a democratic government manifested the desire of its citizens. I was naive, of course. It took me a long time to figure out that often, democracy is but a euphemism for governance by the wealthy through public servants, the latter a less blunt idiom for purchased fixers.
I sound cynical, I know, as is just about everyone else who isn’t in the billionaire’s club or the Legislature. Those of us in between have a lot to grumble about such as the prices of gasoline, electricity, tap water, groceries, and health care. Soft-on-crime policies that allow for multiple felons to walk the streets and attack people are also worth dissent.
Outrageously false health information that declares, “COVID infections are down 90% in this country” Huh? Ninety percent? Where? You can’t say that it's any percent down in any country unless you test the ENTIRE country. Yet, we are given this information as above reproach.
Given this perspective of mine, I find it refreshing and promising that there are protests like the Freedom Convoy in Canada that regular people undertake to express their frustrations with the government in a way that votes never really can, or could. Good for them! Good for us!
Demonstrations such as the Freedom Convoy are not a threat to democracy. They are merely threats to the reprehensible status quo that keeps average citizens teetering on the verge of ruin, and fined for burning leaves while Elon Musk remains faultless for having dozens of failed satellites fall to the earth. Where are his fines for littering?
Think about it: The subsistence fisherman in Guam cannot catch traditional foods because of federal guidelines; however, Barack Obama can build a seawall on the shore of his Hawaiian home. The same federal scientists who claim fishing is bad also denounce seawalls for the erosion they cause shorelines. Yet while the little guy’s boat and equipment are seized; not one consequence befalls the former president.
The other day on National Public Radio, I listened to an executive from Coca-Cola claiming the need to raise prices because of inflation. I asked myself: Why? The conglomerate will only have less profits; it certainly won’t lose any money by keeping its prices the same. Is there a law against declining corporate profits in the time of inflation?
Of course not! Could anything be more ridiculous? No law. But there is democracy which ensures that these profits are free to climb in hard times.
Back to protests and occupations. They are, in fact, quite the opposite of threats to our democracy. They just might be the last vestiges of it.