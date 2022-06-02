For the last several weeks, I have been watching the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial in Virgnia. By the way, I am not watching the trial for entertainment or curiosity, I think this trial is the civil equivalent of the O.J. Simpson criminal trial. The O.J. trial was a fixation in real time on television. The public was glued to every aspect of the criminal procedures and the interplay between the various figures in the trial.
The Depp-Heard trial is different though. Unlike the Simpson trial, a viewer doesn’t have to follow the events in real time. The whole trial is archived on social media and it is easy to skip through the many breaks in the trial. Also, the stakes are much lower in this trial than in the Simpson trial. Depp’s reputation is the main point at risk and the $50 million in damages is just a fiction.
So what is the trial about? It is actually right out of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” In this version, Amber Heard is a young Katherina and Johnny Depp is the older, drunken Petruchio. They have a tumultuous relationship. Jealously and mistrust lurk around every corner and the two bounce back and forth between intense love and bitter hate. Ultimately, Depp claims he will never look at her again, yet he drags her into court over an opinion column written substantially by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Depp didn’t sue the ACLU or the Washington Post that published the column, he sued Heard. One theory is that the lawsuit is simply an extension of his controlling abuse. This is not the first round of litigation regarding the allegations of domestic abuse. Depp sued The Sun newspaper in Great Britain over a domestic violence story. In the U.K., the laws on defamation have a lower requirement of proof, yet Depp’s lawsuit failed. In fact, Judge Andrew Nicol found that 12 of the 14 allegations were true. Depp is now seeking to clear his name in a U.S. court. To be frank, the proceedings are a bit surreal.
While Depp may not realize it from his detached reality universe, the concerns being discussed in the Virginia court are not out of the realm of fairly common behavior between unhappy couples. The portrait painted in the trial includes a palette of jealousy, alcohol, drug abuse, intense reconciliations, arguments over children, controlling, nagging, physical violence and simmering anger.
Heard was a trophy wife in a 15-month troubled marriage. Depp was a troubled sugar daddy who should have known better than to marry a millennial. My friends accuse me all the time of making accurate predictions. I just follow trends to their logical conclusion. In my opinion, I think that given the roller-coaster ride of this trial, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will very likely end up getting married again. And they will likely have three or four kids. I am not joking when I say this, they truly seem to deserve each other.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.