It’s a nagging problem for corporate executives, business owners, government administrators and even top military officers. Yet, when asked about their key concerns, survey after survey comes back showing employee engagement at the top of the list. Engagement is important, no argument.
During my years as publisher of Directions magazine, I interviewed well over 100 Guam leaders and the answer to that question was usually different. Developing team leadership was more often than not their response. Globally, nationally and locally, organizations are facing a leadership crisis. This is an area I’ve been talking about for over 20 years.
What successful organizations have in common
Winning business, government and military organizations have something important in common with championship athletic teams — a talented bench. These are the team’s reserves, the players who are ready to step up and perform when called upon. Key reserves often deliver results that equal or exceed those of the starting players. Teams without powerful reserve players usually fall short of winning.
The 2021 Forbes Global Leadership Forecast reported that only 11% of organizations reported they have a “strong” or “very strong” leadership bench, the lowest it had been rated in the previous 10 years.
Why aren’t managers ready to lead?
As I mentioned, I’ve been sounding the alarm on this for two decades and the reason for the problem today is the same as it was when I first brought it up: A lack of leadership development and transition training for existing employees or those hired in from the outside.
Part of this is understanding how workers evolve into managers. Almost all management personnel in Guam have come from front-line positions and were elevated because they were good at their jobs. Being proficient at a front-line position is great, but it has little to do with being able to manage a team. Most supervisors in Guam were thrust into their management role with no formal management training.
I didn’t fully get it until …
I wrote a course in 2015 entitled "The New Boss." It was four hours that touched upon important areas of interest to supervisory personnel, particularly new ones. It gave them a foundation to build on. The course was specifically promoted to first-time supervisors with minimal experience, people I could help because they hadn’t yet developed bad habits and would be open to new ideas.
So much for the plan
"The New Boss" rolled out in a public workshop and we had about 30 attendees from a dozen companies. When I asked each person to give an introduction, including the number of years he or she had been a manager, I got a big surprise.
Two people had over 30 years as a manager, with the vast majority of the class having logged over 10 years. When I asked if this was a refresher course for them, heads shook “no.” For almost all of them, it was their first supervisory training.
Everything changed in that moment. I had expected to lead a class of mostly 20-year-olds and the reality was a majority of people in their mid-30s to mid-50s.
The course evolved — the problem stayed the same
"The New Boss" is now eight modules and 18 hours of instruction over a series of sessions. However, the basic problem hasn’t changed and leadership benches still need strengthening.
Business owners in small companies with 10 or fewer employees will usually have one standout worker they heavily rely upon. In a company of 20 or 30, maybe there will be two or three.
What do you think the risk is?
Because there are few leaders in the making, if the company has a key player hired away by another company, the business will be impacted and could be crippled.
Whether yours is a small organization or large, developing a winning bench is critical to your future. You do this by training them regularly and through coaching and mentoring. That combination gives you the best chance to develop talent.
What does it cost?
You’ll invest time and money in the training and time in holding people accountable to use what they’ve learned. Whatever the investment totals, I promise you it will be a fraction of what it will cost you if your people aren’t ready to step up and lead when you need them.
If you’re not in the talent development business, then you’re in the wrong business.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.