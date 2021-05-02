There is a healthy push for redefining the purpose of bilingual education in the U.S. The new vision has potential implications for teaching CHamoru as a parallel medium of instruction in Guam’s schools. The advocates for the new initiative are experienced educators who know the value bilingual education has had in the lives of immigrant children. The current bilingual program provides understandable instruction in the heritage language of newcomers, while they learn how to learn in English.
Teaching students in the language they know, while they grow proficiency in English, has proven to be a winning formula. Bilingual educators have been anchoring English language learners in the use of their first languages as well. These students become truly bilingual. Then the unthinkable happens.
Once they acquire the ability to navigate in English at school, the process of growing their first language skills stops. Why? Because, according to the current policy, the goal of bilingual education is to transition the children of immigrants into becoming English language speakers and learners in the medium of instruction, which is English. Growing their skills in two languages is not the goal.
The proponents of developmental bilingual education disagree with the transitional approach. They advocate for extending the benefits and value of current bilingual education to all grades in the educational journey of a bilingual child. Research shows that teaching fluency and proficiency in the student’s first language alongside English throughout their educational journey grows the intelligence of the child and results in better academic performance in all subjects. These are powerful, educationally sound reasons for dual language development.
The aim of DBE is to teach academic content in English as well as in the student’s first language, so that the student becomes fully bilingual and biliterate. In most U.S. schools, studying a second language is still relegated to high school as an elective.
Existing bilingual education programs could be leveraged to increase the literacy of bilingual students in their first languages as well as in English. Language is nurtured in relationships. Since students and teachers are already in an effective relationship for building the first language as a bridge to the second at elementary and middle schools, keep it going! Don’t let this literacy-rich opportunity for developing dual language competencies end abruptly.
One reason for not pursuing this goal in the U.S. has to do with closed-minded policymakers who are out of touch with the latest research on the value of learning in more than one language. They confuse bilingual education with making the United States a bilingual country, which they perceive as threatening. Cultural insecurity fuels this nativist fear, which has led to English-only policies in the continental U.S. and its colonial territories. To remain competitive in the global economy, DBE reasons that we need more bilingual and biliterate citizens. As such, those of us who have two world views are in a better position to apply multilingual talents to solve problems and engage in making our society inclusive, richer, healthier and more just.
In 2013 a study in Neurology found that people who spoke two or more languages developed dementia an average of four and half years later than monolingual patients. The author of Words that Will Build Your Brain adds “Brains that learn a second language earlier in life will likely see more cognitive advantages. ...” The conclusion is we can improve the mental health of future generations, if they speak more than one language. As I approach my 80th birthday, this scientific finding gives me hope. This is another compelling reason for speaking more than one language.
The implications of this philosophy for promoting CHamoru as a prominent dual language in Guam’s schools should be obvious. CHamoru is one of the two official languages of Guam. As is done everywhere else in the world which has more than one official language, our schools should rigorously teach both official languages to Guam’s students, not as a sidebar but as part of the core curriculum. The more we rethink our assumptions about the value of language in the learning equation, the more our island community will understand the importance of rescuing, revitalizing and preserving first languages like CHamoru.