As I was catching up on the news this weekend, I learned that President Joe Biden had appointed a “disinformation czar” in the person of one Nina Jankowicz. I haven’t looked this person up because I frankly cannot get past the idea that the government has established an agency to police what people choose to think.
What kind of anti-democratic hell is this? There is so much to unpack here. Don’t mind me if it reads like my head exploded.
OK. I suppose we ought to begin with “facts.” Facts, facts, facts. I’m not anti-fact; however, the problem with facts is that they disregard context. Facts exist in a vacuum, and we are pushed to agree with them regardless of just about anything. Facts rise above the situation and are unimpeachable. Facts are tyrannical in this way.
I know so many people who have gone to the emergency room feeling like they’re having a heart attack; some have even passed out. They’re afraid and worried, and their families are in turmoil. Yet a doctor and tests will tell them that, in fact, they are not having a heart attack. But the symptoms are real, and the aftermath, without information, unsettling. Often facts aren’t particularly helpful or reassuring.
Washington, D.C., has given us “factual” COVID-19 infection rates for two years in our country. Media and the White House press office have shone light upon these figures as scientific fact, leading us to believe in these numbers.
I can recall national media news anchors making proclamations such as, “America has reached a grim milestone as the CDC reports a nationwide infection rate of 19%.” And we believed them because, well, it's the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for chrissake.
Here’s the rub: These numbers have never quite been reliable because you simply cannot claim any kind of quantitative measurement among the entire country unless you test the entire population at the same time. And as we all know, this has never happened.
So they say “fact." I say “guess.” Ultimately, “fact” is a lousy measure for what is sanctioned as good information, aka, the truth.
Native populations have known the truth of natural medicine for millennia. But science has branded it as faulty; and that marker has caused it to be classified as a medical myth, e.g. misinformation. Outrageous! At one time, Oxycontin and other opioid drugs were factually effective. Not so much now. Barack Obama plainly stated on Sept. 10th, 2013, that if chemical weapons were used in the Syrian conflict, the United States would militarily intervene. It never happened. Truth became false.
What I’m suggesting here is that fact quickly becomes fiction, and visa versa, in the hands of a politically charged government. And perhaps no government in the world is more so than our own.
So when the White House announces that a fact-enforcing absolutist has been appointed, we should all be very concerned. I mean, what exactly is this person supposed to do? To control? To punish? Let’s make a list.
1. Transparency. Will the translucent panels become even less opaque than they already are? Will journalists and everyday folks not be able to see all sides to an issue so that we cannot reach our own conclusions about an issue? Will the DZ be in charge of deciding what gets to be seen and opined upon in order that a uniform “truth” becomes the only information available?
2. Laws: What happens to the Freedom of Information Act? Does this committee on disinformation indicate a fear of revealing too much?
3. Illegal monitoring: It is no secret that the CIA has been secretly monitoring the online activities of private individuals for many years. One can only assume that making disinformation a national priority can only mean more tapping, more invasions of privacy, more unethical Big Brother behavior.
4. Fear. Will individuals be fearful of expressing themselves, more so than they already are? What will socializing be reduced to? Will we become robotic in conversation? Will art and writing become self-censoring?
To be honest, what used to be great about the United States is that it was once a place where the information you shared could be as audacious as you wanted it to be; and out of such audacity was forged real, life-altering change.
A great example of this is Theodore Roosevelt. At the turn of the last century, he dared declare that the Isthmus of Panama would be conquered, despite that the very man responsible for erecting the Eiffel Tower failed miserably trying to. Roosevelt dismissed a factual failure and succeeded. Had he believed the information, there would be no Panama Canal.
This brings me back to my original point, that disinformation is a nonsensical notion. One cannot parse information to determine what is right or wrong - it is all useful somehow. Some of it may not be to your liking, but this is not grounds to ban or destroy it. The appointment of this disinformation czar appears as though the government is looking to disallow disagreement. This is fascism.
As Franco, himself, might say, no buono.