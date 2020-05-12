The purpose of Pandemic Condition of Readiness (PCOR) 2 is simple: start expanding our economic recovery, while keeping a lid on the number of new coronavirus infections.
That will require our entire community consistently following safety guidelines that give us the best chance to succeed and to move on to PCOR 3, which will lift further restrictions.
If we are not careful and infections surge beyond acceptable limits – and those haven’t yet been specified – it’s possible we could be returned to lockdown status instead.
How are others handling their reopening?
Georgia and Texas have already reopened and people there are happy to be able to visit favorite stores, restaurants, salons and other places they’ve missed for the past couple of months.
However, not everybody has hit the streets with their newly recaptured freedoms. Many have taken a wait-and-see approach.
Rates of infection are up
New infections have increased substantially in both states. While this isn’t unexpected it’s still unsettling. The Georgia numbers I read are 40% over where they were prior to the reopening.
How that translates to hospitalizations and fatalities will soon come into focus.
Dallas safety survey causing an uproar
Mark Cuban, star of ABC’s Shark Tank, hired a company with a small army of secret shoppers to visit about 300 Dallas-area retail and restaurant locations, to see how well they were keeping to the state’s reopening safety protocols.
You can find the survey at https://blogmaverick.com. I’ll tell you up front, the results aren’t good and Guam’s private and public sector leaders should look at it.
The numbers are startling
The survey concluded that an overall 96% of businesses were non-compliant in some way when all mandatory protocols were considered. The degree of non-compliance varied among locations but one particular figure was surprising — one-third of all locations failed to comply with even 50% of the reopening rules established by the Texas governor’s office.
This includes fundamental factors such as employee hygiene and disinfecting of facilities. Social distancing wasn’t much better, with a third of employers not handling that well.
Public reaction is encouraging
Some hardcore conservatives strongly denounced Cuban for funding the survey. They don’t believe the virus is a legitimate health care emergency, and are worried that negative opinion over a widespread failure to follow the mandated rules could potentially slow down the reopening efforts.
However, the vast majority supported the findings of the survey. Most people want to get beyond the politics of COVID-19 and find solutions that bring progress. If employers can’t or won’t closely monitor sanitation, this endangers us in two ways. One, there’s a greater risk of infection. Two, it could take longer to lift additional restrictions, slowing economic growth.
What this means for us
As we begin to reopen in Guam, employers should keep an eye on news coming out of Texas, Georgia, and other states which follow the same path. Whatever happens, there could very well happen here.
We’ve already seen at least one local restaurant criticized on Facebook for employees not wearing masks. I can’t imagine any business not taking every precaution to avoid being similarly called out, especially with customer counts far lower than usual and people ready to expose them for negligence and/or arrogance.
Go over the rules before every shift
As I’ve stated before, the danger is workers cutting corners because of laziness or not believing the extra effort matters, along with supervisors not focused on quality control. Guard against this attitude. Review rules with employees every day. Better yet, let each worker take turns teaching the information.
Customers should hold companies to a high standard and point out mistakes BEFORE complaining on social media. Give people a chance to correct problems.
We also can’t ignore individuals who flaunt safety precautions. Encourage people to wear a mask and exercise proper distancing. If you see a large gathering in your village, inform your mayor.
Be glad and be smart
We’re happy for fewer restrictions. We all want a better economy and we pray for minimal infections. We also understand this will require everyone’s cooperation.
Stay focused, stay informed, follow safety rules, protect each other — and let’s give ourselves the best opportunity to improve our economy in the shortest time possible.
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com