Do Guam public and private schools have enough needed mental health resources?

The American Journal of Preventive Medicine published a research article in January that shows rural schools in the United States face disparities in access to mental health services.
The study done by Washington State University researchers looked into data of the National Center for Education Statistics 2017-2018 School Survey on Crime and Safety. The survey’s section about school mental health services included two questions regarding whether schools provided mental health assessments and/or mental health treatment. The analysis found that rural schools were 19% less likely and town schools were 21% less likely to report providing mental health assessments than city schools.
Another Washington State University research study, which was published around two years ago, has pointed out that rural-urban disparities in youth suicide are especially alarming because rural youth have lower access to mental health services than their urban counterparts.
Our island community did notice a suicide tragedy of a 14-year-old boy last year. The heartbroken mother formed a nonprofit foundation named after her son, not only for suicide prevention, but also to help youths with learning to handle big emotions, learning to regulate their emotions and help each other.
The nonprofit organization, Ashenafi Lom Foundation, held a “Dash for Ash” 5K run on Jan. 28 to provide an opportunity to remember Ash on his first anniversary, as well as to generate awareness about the importance of mental health on our island. More than 500 people from our island community gathered at Ypao Beach Park that morning for the event.
The great turnout was a perfect example of one finding in the school mental health research mentioned in the beginning of the column. The team at Washington State University actually found that rural schools were significantly less likely to indicate that “lack of community support” was a barrier causing rural-urban disparities in school mental health services, suggesting that there is community support and communities are rallying behind providing mental health services for youth in schools.
The main factors limiting the provision of mental health services in schools, which were pointed out in the research article, included inadequate funding (77%) and inadequate access to professionals (70.9%). And, they were most common among rural schools.
It is also worth noticing that, in addition to igniting youths’ self-harm behaviors, mental health conditions might also, sadly, make youths hurt their peers. Although mental health issues could not explain all mass shooting incidents, information circulating among epidemiologists showed that studies using a broader definition found the percentage of mass shooters probably having mental illness before the incident could be as high as 60% in the United States. And, the nationwide statistics show 91% of school shooters were current or former students.
The same source also cited the research findings of The Violence Project, a research group studying mass shootings for decades, to emphasize that mass shootings are usually the results of a buildup of childhood trauma, an identifiable crisis point, the need to blame someone, and/or the opportunity to conduct a mass shooting, for example, access to firearms. Among mass school shootings, nearly all teen perpetrators had histories of severe bullying, social isolation, school discipline, and adverse childhood events, like abuse, substance use in the home, parental incarceration, or parental mental health problems.
According to media outlets’ news stories, as of April 30, there were a least 6 school mass harm threats reported in Guam this year.
On Jan. 31, Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School was shut down in response to a student’s social media post depicting several handguns. Detectives were able to track down the 14-year-old boy, who was taken into custody after admitting to reposting existing photos of firearms from the internet onto his personal Instagram account.
On Feb. 18, another 14-year-old student, who was attending Oceanview Middle School, was taken into custody as well because he emailed detailed threats of mass harm at the school campus. He admitted to the police that he sent the email “out of frustration.”
Untalan Middle School advised that students would not be able to bring bags to the campus on Feb. 23 and 24 after a bomb threat message circulated on social media, which was enough for the school to call the Guam Police Department and to take precautionary measures. The threat actually led to an arrest.
In the morning of Feb. 24, a 17-year-old student of Southern High School was arrested following a report of a gun being brought to the campus. The school was placed on lockdown for about 40 minutes as a result of the incident.
On March 29, personnel of St. Anthony Catholic School found a note on the premises which threatened gun violence at “a Tamuning Catholic school.” The GPD was on the scene right away and a sweep of the school and extending areas was conducted. Due to a second, separate threat made via social media, discovered by the FBI, the school’s classes did not resume until April 11, after conclusion of the spring break.
The GPD conducted an hourlong search at St. Anthony Catholic School again on April 13 because a note was found by a school staff member, who was concerned for the safety of the students and members.
The possible correlations of certain mental conditions, together with complicated social issues, and not only school mass violence, but also youth suicide, could help in developing evidence-based strategies to assist the youth to regulate their emotions and prevent tragedies. However, as the Washington State University research found, if inadequate access to professionals is a big barrier for rural schools to provide proper mental health services, the situation could be a serious topic that our island community needs to address.
The Adverse Childhood Experiences Score, which the Ashenafi Lom Foundation is promoting, could be a proper immediate solution. The score is a scientifically validated questionnaire that quantifies childhood trauma and has predictive value about future mental and physical health outcomes. Not doctors and psychologists only, parents, teachers and foster families also can use this score to help assess future risks and to improve outcomes for vulnerable youth.
Let’s mindfully look into all of these in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. With solid experience of more than 25 years in health promotion, he is currently leading Guåhan Global Foundation as its president to promote peace, health and sustainability in Guam and the region.