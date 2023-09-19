Do smartphones make people smarter? Technology: Past, present and potential

Past
I hail from an era of the cutest Nokia interchangeable faceplates with the highest score of Snake ever recorded. An era of the gargantuan Walkman that, like walking through a 9.5 magnitude earthquake, absolutely obliterated CDs that you burned from your Gateway computer.
I enjoyed what is now considered the nostalgic feeling of manually rewinding one of those VHS tapes that we had stacked. Racks upon racks upon racks. Definitely not the same racks YC and the boys rapped about in the early 2000s, but racks of videotapes that sometimes came undone and got tangled and mangled in the VHS player.
I took so seriously the art of sitting around my tan-colored landline, who’s spirally cord I’d swirl while I prank-called my friends. “Hi, this is Scooby-Doo, calling from Mystery Inc., could I speak to (insert friend’s name here)?”
Giggle.
Click.
You would never know it was me. But then along came caller ID, and I thought my prank-calling days were over. That was until we *66 or *68’ed that call before we made it. Caller ID, blocked.
I survived multiple trips to the library, sorting through tattered and battered Encyclopedia Britannicas that were 5 years old, to handwrite a report on the Great Wall of China. I lived through an era of perfect, legible penmanship - cursive even - all over my 5-subject notebook, highlighted and annotated, a section dedicated to each class.
Likewise, I can never forget my days as a slender, 5-1/2-foot high schooler with my pink JanSport backpack that weighed a lot more than I did, filled to its bursting zipper with what felt like 30 different textbooks, two composition notebooks, 15 pens, 12 pencils, one ruler (that always broke after the first week) and 3 different colored folders that I organized, by subject, for the homework that I always did the morning it was due.
Present
Today I see kids who are about the same age I was when I was changing the faceplate of my Nokia and wiping my CD with toothpaste and warm water, sporting iPhone 57s and Android 44 Notes. Smartphones with access to a wide array of games that far surpass what Nokia could ever muster. Devices that could harness the power of the largest library of songs and the music videos that came with it, so long as you were connected to the internet that you no longer had to dial for, and the best part is that you could skippity-skip these songs, stop in the middle and replay, reverse, slow down and pause at your whim.
Today I see kids who are about the same age I was when I carefully rewound those tapes manually and eventually celebrated the groundbreaking invention of VHS rewinders that mimicked odd objects like ducks or sports cars - mine was a sports car, and it was red - watching Season 7 of Game of Thrones or the blockbuster hit Barbie months before it was to be released, in the palm of their hands.
Today, I see kids taking what used to be innocent pranks to new heights. Through instant access to each other and the shield of a screen to protect from judgment, I have seen kids and adults use the innovation of faster and what was supposed to be BETTER communication to torment and torture, to belittle and break, to wreck and ruin another person. All without the fear of being found out.
Today I see kids compiling their report on the Great Wall of China, the people who built it, the biological and geological makeup of the blocks that formed its foundations, the kind of tools they used to construct it and the wars that encompass its history, in a matter of minutes. However, I also see kids struggling to write proper sentences because of their use of slang words like “gonna” and “lemme." I see the decline in the legibility of handwritten assignments and kids preferring to type rather than write.
Today I see kids with the contents of my JanSport high school backpack in their pockets. They now have access to digital versions of everything in those 30 textbooks I had and more, but notebooks, pens, pencils are almost nonexistent.
A rare sight.
Potential
I also see kids using this vast variety of programs to code and decode, to create virtual 3D models of utopian structures, to edit and produce their own songs and videos, to communicate and connect with people from the far reaches of the earth.
I also see kids creating TikToks of the Declaration of Independence, summing up a large portion of a nation’s foundation within a minute and a half max, cleverly placed subtitles and the perfect audio to set the mood.
Likewise, I also see kids and adults spreading positivity and protesting negativity with a thumbs up or thumbs down emoji. Sometimes they get really expressive with a big red heart or an angry face. I have seen people move mountains with their viral movements, many of them coming to the aid of one person and even many more coming to the aid of an entire country.
I also see kids using access to information with efficiency and fidelity, being able to uncover the deepest and oldest secrets of the Great Wall of China, its builders, its material makeup and its intricate affiliation with societal politics, within a matter of minutes.
Furthermore, I also see kids honing the knowledge and skills necessary to successfully survive in the technological advancements and expectations of the world today. I see them learning to navigate the endless horizons of the sea of information, and using that expertise to stay afloat.
Technology and the advancements of our lifetime will always awe a dinosaur like me. But through it, I have faith in not only the potential of progress and development, but I also believe in the rectification and refinement of all mankind.