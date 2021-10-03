People who claim it is their freedom of choice not to get vaccinated or to take responsibility for wearing masks or following protocols, jeopardize the safety of those who play by the rules. This is troubling and frustrating. It threatens our peace of mind and thwarts even the best efforts of most island residents to do what it takes to protect the vulnerable. The mindset against mandates constitutes the most dangerous social underlying condition, putting all of us at risk even if we have been vaccinated.
Loling and I got vaccinated. We followed protocols by adhering to social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and keeping our hands clean. We got COVID-19, nevertheless. Upon testing positive, we rushed to receive the monoclonal treatment. We also self-quarantined for 14 days. We just completed the process of reporting daily to DPHSS. We received our Clearance from Isolation letters and have come away with several lessons worth sharing.
First, getting vaccinated will not necessarily keep you from getting COVID-19, especially with the delta variant being so easy to spread. What the vaccine will likely do is to keep you from being hospitalized or worse. If you are one of those breakthrough cases, as we were, getting the monoclonal infusion treatment is key should your doctor or health care provider recommend it. The concoction will help you to bounce back sooner, especially since you have been vaccinated.
We were advised by our family members to get tested when flu-like symptoms weakened Loling. The doctor noticed that both of our oxygen levels were low. He told us to get to the hospital since we both tested positive for COVID-19. He cautioned, “Your oxygen levels could plummet quickly without your being aware of what’s happening.” We immediately drove to the emergency entrance at GMH to get evaluated for the treatment.
We waited in our car to be called. The hospital was busy. There was a makeshift tent with beds for waiting until an examination room could be made ready to receive us. We wore masks and a plastic face shield given to us by a nurse. Admittedly, we were nervous. After another long wait, we were ushered into an examination room. Bloodwork, EKGs, chest X-rays and a physical exam were followed by prep for the treatment. We waited for the pharmacy to release the medication.
The infusion took about an hour. It was a little uncomfortable but not painful. Once completed, we had to wait for one additional hour to ensure that no side effects would put us in harm’s way. We got cleared. We were told that driving would be OK. So, we drove home at about 3 a.m., tired and achy but glad that we were spared the worst. We informed loved ones who sent bountiful love and prayers. We canceled our meetings and trainings to rest as we were told to do. We bounced back quickly. The treatment works!
We also felt we needed to go public with our ordeal. Loling wrote a column on not having to feel shame for being human and vulnerable to COVID-19 even after having been vaccinated. When some members of our circles of trust learned through the column that we had been infected with COVID-19, they were shocked. One of our dearest friends wrote: “Sheesh, my heart and stomach are all in knots … If I knew it was COVID I would have been worrying my ass off and checking on you every day and night.”
Others wanted us to find comfort in the fact that they had put their faith in high gear on our behalf: “We continue to pray for your recovery.” Thank God that we have in our island additional scientific tools for saving lives, reducing suffering and mitigating hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
While we cannot fully eliminate the underlying condition of living with people who may carry and spread the virus in ways that put all of us in danger, be vigilant. If you feel symptoms, get tested. Don’t wait until your lips turn blue or you can’t breathe, to be rushed to an emergency room. It may be too late. Get vaccinated. If, COVID-19 messes with you, get the monoclonal treatment. Bounce back and advocate for why it’s essential to follow the protocols.