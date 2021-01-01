Last year at this time we were confidently wishing our friends "Happy New Year!" But look at the year we got! Could this new year be anything like the old? If so, then why not spare everyone the New Year's greetings and save our energy for another endurance contest?
But even this past year had its bright spots, we are sometimes reminded. Think of the “together time” that families enjoyed, and be grateful for the opportunity we have had to sharpen our “coping skills.” Then, too, we have seen a sharp decline in the spread of the virus on the island, and the vaccine has already arrived.
Even so, those benefits feel like brief peeks at the sun during a day that has been nearly entirely overcast and rainy. Overall, we have to admit that this past year, with its COVID-19 pandemic and the economic woes it has brought us, has been miserable. Then too, the political slugfest we’ve endured this past year hasn’t lightened our spirits either.
I suppose we can take consolation from other bad times in the past. People here might have been wondering how happy their new year would be in 1940 when the Pacific was on the verge of war. And, of course, spirits were far worse a year later after war was declared and Guam fell to the Japanese just a few weeks before welcoming in the new year.
If you’re looking for a bit of sunshine, you could always compare last year with the worst of the past. That plague of ours that claimed 120 lives and forced a long and trying lockdown is insignificant compared to the horrors the people of this island struggled through during the dark times of the early 1940s.
This is certainly not the worst of times, but that might not be uplifting enough for us, living in the 21st century as we are and beginning a new year filled with uncertainties. So let’s consider another approach to facing our uncertainties as we begin 2021.
Here’s where we might turn back to Christmas and explore the link that joins these two seasonal holidays: Christmas and New Year's.
When we commemorate Christmas, do we hark back to a time when peace reigned? Not exactly. There might have been no wars being fought at the time, but there would have been plenty to complain about. How about the imperialism of Rome, ever ready to slap people with laws they must abide by (including the census law bringing Joseph and Mary to Bethlehem)? I’m sure there was hatred and deceit aplenty back then, resulting in broken hearts and broken lives.
Angels sing and light shines from above, don’t they? But when we look at the impact of this on our normal life, it feels more like a quick timeout from business as usual. The trials and tribulations stop for a bit, just long enough to let the starlight through and the angels' songs be heard. But once the holiday passes, things might be back to normal – in the best of times messy, but sometimes nothing short of gloomy.
So we take stock of the year in the twilight of this past, not-so-great year, and we hope for the best while fearing the worst. Could this virus ruin another year? Could it do even more damage to the relationships we have built up in our lives and so greatly depend on? What else could go wrong?
But what did we learn from Christmas? There is a star up there somewhere that we can see only dimly at times, blocked as it is by the clouds in the sky. That star is supposed to have announced something of great importance that happened here on Earth. Many of us believe that the heavenly has joined us here below and given us hope – the confidence that no matter what happens, we will be cared for and will survive ... and then some.
Isn’t that the point of Christmas? It’s not just a handy excuse for a big family gathering and an exchange of gifts. It’s a sign of hope that God (or whatever you prefer to call him) is with us.
Not a bad way to enter a new year after having survived one like this past year. Maybe we can take the courage to wish one another “Happy New Year” after all.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.