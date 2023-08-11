The National Institutes of Health has the Office of Dietary Supplements. The agency is very careful about the information it releases. Agency officials usually state “more research is needed” before a certain supplement can be recommended for any health benefits.
One of their news releases last month was very different. It emphasized that omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in fish and fish oil supplements, appear “promising” for maintaining lung health, according to new evidence from a NIH-funded study. The new release also mentioned that the study results were published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, providing “the strongest evidence to date” of this association and underscoring the importance of including omega-3 fatty acids in the diet.
Researchers of the study developed a two-part study investigating the link between omega-3 fatty acid levels in the blood and lung function over time. In the first part, they conducted a longitudinal, observational study involving 15,063 healthy Americans, following those participants for an average of seven years and up to 20 years. The results showed that higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids in a person’s blood were associated with a reduced rate of lung function decline.
In the second part, the researchers analyzed genetic data from a large study of European patients from the UK Biobank, which included over 500,000 participants. They studied certain genetic markers in the blood as an indirect measure for dietary omega-3 fatty acid levels to see how they correlated with lung health. The results showed that higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids were associated with better lung function.
The best source of omega-3 fatty acids is fish and fish oil supplements. To lower risk for cardiovascular disease, the American Heart Association has promoted its recommendation of eating fish, especially fatty fish, at least twice a week for decades. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines for Americans also recommends that people eat at least two servings of fish per week. A serving is three ounces cooked fish. Fatty fish such as anchovies, herring, mackerel, black cod, salmon, sardines, bluefin tuna, whitefish, striped bass and cobia are high in omega-3 fatty acids.
When you think of eating more fish, all fish — fresh, frozen or canned — are actually good-for-you fish that can benefit your health. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics did emphasize during the celebration of the National Nutrition Month in March this year that you should get the most from your foods no matter what form they take.
However, when it comes to enjoying fish and seafood, many people still prefer fresh. That is why some restaurants have a “catch of the day” item in the seafood section of their menus.
When tourists visit an island, a fishing harbor or a fish market, they also expect to enjoy fresh fish and seafood.
For example, tourists who visit Palau are usually very satisfied with the freshness of the locally caught tuna and lobster over there.
Regarding fishing harbors and fish markets, the most famous example in Asia is Tsukiji Market in Tokyo. Before the wholesale operations moved to Toyosu in October 2018, many Japanese claimed Tsukiji Market was the largest seafood market in the world. It is absolutely a major tourist attraction for both domestic and overseas visitors, where people can easily enjoy dishes made from fresh fish and seafood, in Tokyo.
Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post just published a news story last week specifically introducing Busan’s Jagalchi fish market in South Korea. The story emphasized that, with the natural marine environment and healthy supply of fresh ingredients through its port, Busan’s seafood dishes are renowned for their freshness.
So, it seems the freshness of fish and seafood could drive tourism success. If Guam could have a place similar to Tokyo’s Tsukiji Market or Busan’s Jagalchi Market, where fishermen could have their harvest sold and customers could enjoy delicious seafood offered by restaurants over there using fresh ingredients, it would be fantastic not only for fishery and tourism development, but also for local residents easily getting chance to eat more fish, for example, fish kelaguen, to grab the heart and lung health benefits that fish can offer.
Pingyuan “Edward” Lu holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and master’s degrees in public health and international management, respectively. With solid experience of more than 25 years in health promotion, he is currently leading Guåhan Global Foundation as its president to promote peace, health and sustainability in Guam and the region.