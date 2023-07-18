The age-old phrase, expressed in a variety of ways: Grow up!
Grow up? What does that even mean? Do you ever really just “grow up”?
OK, here is my train of thought – hop on!
I am a (insert a wide variety of odd paycheck-to-paycheck jobs to get me through college here), turned novice news reporter, turned amateur high school social studies and journalism teacher – just shy of three years in the game.
This summer, I was given what I didn’t realize was going to be an eye-opening opportunity to step into the shoes of a prekindergarten and a first grade teacher as a substitute teacher.
The very first elementary class I subbed for was made up of six first grade boys whose ages ranged from 8 to 10, and I spent a total of three humbling days with them.
At this very moment, as I type and lay the tracks for my speeding train of thought, it is literally the evening of my very first day as a prekindergarten substitute teacher, with a class of seven absolutely adorable and extremely energetic 5- and 6-year-olds. I can’t help but reflect.
First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest appreciation for educators worldwide, at all levels of human development. Now, upon my reflection of the near week I spent in the elementary teacher turf, I find myself contemplating that infamous phrase “grow up.”
Let me explain.
These absolutely adorable 5- and 6-year-olds who I sang “The Days of the Week” and the “Phonetic Alphabet” songs with today will, one day, become first graders, who will eventually learn the most complex mathematical concepts that make astronauts and carpenters: Addition and subtraction.
As I blew bubbles with my pre-K students during recess, I got lost in the thought that one day, that is if I survive the daunting responsibility of educating the future of the world, these 5- and 6-year-olds will be enrolled in one of my high school social studies or journalism classes.
By that point, they each would have experienced the innocence, curiosity and discovery of childhood. By that point, many of them would have already had their first crush, reciprocated or not. By that point, for some, they would have already gone through the toughest and roughest time of their lives.
This particular thought forced me to analyze, understand and accept that each and every human being, from my pre-K students to my first graders, from my high schoolers to myself, eventually we will all face the cards that life has dealt us. Eventually, we will play those cards, our cards, in our own way and at our own pace.
Now, let’s take a U-turn with our speeding train of thoughts, back to the intricate and the elaborate, to the complex and, at times, complicated concept that is rooted in the phrase “grow up.”
At the end of the day, as the sun sets, as one of the 8,045,311,447 human beings in this world, who eventually grow up, each earn our respectively unique life experiences that in turn build the foundations of who we eventually become. Our life experiences, no matter how significant or insignificant, eventually play a factor in how we analyze, understand, accept and deal – how we react and interact to everything that happens in our lives.
However, I think the biggest takeaway that you should consider, before deboarding our little train of thought, is this: One must understand, that, just like you, each and every human being has written the chapters of their own non-duplicatable, non-replicable, unique book of life that has groomed and shaped them into being the kind of person they are today. Hence, you, as one of the 8 billion-plus people in this world, are entitled to your opinion and should be respected for it, just as you should respect the 8 billion-plus different opinions that exist in this lifetime.
Lastly, please keep in mind that all the 8 billion-plus distinctive books of life should live a validated existence. YOU should live a validated existence. But you must keep in mind that your validated existence shouldn’t hinder or oppress, shouldn't tyrannize or dismantle, and shouldn’t blemish or deface the validated existence of another.
Sit where the sun shines and grow up!
Joycelynn Atalig is a high school social studies and journalism teacher in the CNMI, who hails from the beautiful island of Rota. She is a former news reporter who earned her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Guam while working for a Guam-based media company.