Have you ever been drawn to someone in the workplace because they had “it”? You likely couldn’t have put your finger on exactly what “it” was ... you just knew they had “it.”
Let’s unravel the whole thing about “it,” and if you don’t have “it,” there are ways that maybe you can get “it.”
So what is “it”?
Not long ago I read a post from an author with a connection to my magazine publishing days, the topic being charisma.
In his opinion, charisma is “it” — that hard-to-describe quality that draws us to certain people. It’s a common factor among strong leaders.
According to my author friend, some people come into the world with a certain vibe, energy, or way about them that is a magnet to others. Even if we can’t adequately define what “it” is, we know they’ve got it.
When they walk into a room or begin to speak, they grab our attention.
Can we become charismatic?
Someone once asked me if charisma was a skill. It’s definitely an asset, but I had to think about the skill question. If it’s a skill, that implies we can strengthen it and become more charismatic.
In the post, the author took the opinion that it is a skill and we can improve it, and he lists four ways to do so. I’ll follow his lead with four more, and let’s see what we end up with.
8 ways to build charisma
1. Be composed.
No matter what is going on around you, keep your head. Staying calm shows power. Stand tall, talk normally, listen carefully, and ask good questions. Poise is definitely charismatic.
2. Be decisive.
People need leaders who are willing to step up and make a decision. We also love being around those who can explain why they do the things they do.
The "what" they do shows they are willing to make the call. The "why" they do it tells us the wisdom involved. The final part is collaboration. We like people who want to work with us and respect our opinions. The combination of the three becomes charismatic.
3. Be credible.
Don’t let your ego run your mouth, putting you in positions you can’t deliver results from. Reputation is a big part of charisma. If you’re accurate, reliable, transparent, and only make promises you know you can keep, people are going to tell others about you. When someone says that your reputation precedes you, that’s a big part of charisma.
4. Be concise.
Say a lot in the fewest words possible. You can enjoy small talk when appropriate, but when it’s time to get to the point, get to the point. People admire those who can do this because it’s not the usual.
My add-ons
5. Be courageous.
Be a calculated risk-taker, with calculated being the keyword. Check the risk-to-reward ratio and make the decision. The majority of people avoid risk whenever possible. That’s what makes the risk-taker unique and charismatic.
6. Be generous.
Don’t hog the credit. When things go well, step aside and let others enjoy the glory and warm glow of success. If events don’t go your way, shield them from the scorn of others. If you’re the team leader, you take the heat. If you show generosity in this way, people will follow you forever. That’s charisma.
7. Be accountable.
Stand behind your work. Admit mistakes. Be the example of accountability. When so many run from adversity and avoid responsibility, be the rock everybody can count on.
8. Be there.
In a world of distraction, focus on people and make them feel important. When you talk with someone, make solid eye contact. That laser focus says you think enough of me to look at me and lock on. Talk with me, not at me.
The absolute best and most charismatic are those who may be speaking with you in a crowded room, but they make you feel that you’re the only person in that room.
One more thing, and you can take this to the bank. Even if you haven’t mastered the first seven qualities mentioned, if you own “be there” and have that kind of impact on people, you have more charisma than you may know.
The eight steps to becoming more charismatic. Enjoy the journey.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.