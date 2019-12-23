A little old lady I’ll name Jesusa was disheartened when a friend expressed her disappointment that the only thing she was getting from her for Christmas was a card. Jesusa lives on a tight budget and gave each of her close friends a card expressing her gratitude for their friendship and help through her tough times.
Employees of a company were despondent when their boss didn’t want a Christmas tree put up in the office because “they” failed to meet annual sales goals. The employees were further dispirited because their boss gave this order right before he took his family on a holiday vacation.
My kindergarten grandson was saddened when he heard the parents of one of his classmates complain that one of the items in the Christmas stocking he gave to their daughter was a Matchbox car. “What is our daughter going to do with a toy car?” The evening prior, Mason helped his grandma stuff stockings for each of his classmates with candy canes, a bubble wand, gummy burgers, marshmallow treats, and a toy favorite – a Matchbox car.
Have we forgotten what Christmas was all about?
I’m afraid that as we’ve commercialized what is popularly known as the season of thanks and giving, it is too quickly mutating into the season of expectation and receiving. I understand the whole advertising and marketing campaign thing and don’t want to cast blame on merchants. However, when it is inferred that Christmas is not Christmas without this product as a gift, it doesn’t help to convey the meaning and reason why we celebrate Dec. 25 as one of the most joyous days of the year.
Many years ago, I asked my father what he wanted for Christmas, and he said, “Peace on Earth and goodwill to men.” Although I thought he was joking, he really wasn’t.
“Son, Christmas is a time for happiness and joy. A time to celebrate the love of family and the closeness of friends. A time to appreciate what we have and build enthusiasm for the future.” I’ll never forget those words and I’ve reminisced about that conversation every year since my father and I had it. This year, I became more mindful of that chat because of what Jesusa, those employees, and my grandson had to endure.
Don’t be angry or disappointed with what “gift” you receive. Be thankful that you got one. You shouldn’t have to stress about a friend or a loved one not appreciating what you’re gifting with good and loving intent. Let it come from the heart. And don’t ruin the Christmas spirit for people around you just because you can. Life goes on after the holiday season.
This Christmas, rekindle relationships, make new friends. Reach out to someone who’ll appreciate your call, visit a patient in the hospital. Purchase coffee for the person behind you and next in line, thank a police officer, firefighter, or military member for their service. Hug a teacher, high-five a nurse, text your coach and wish him or her a Merry Christmas. Write a little appreciative message on your receipt and give it to the waiter that served you or that cashier who helped you. Call your parents – call your kids – and tell them you love them.
Peace on Earth and goodwill to men.
Dad’s right, it’ll make for a wonderful reason why we celebrate the season.
Merry Christmas!