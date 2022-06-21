Every year, I’m called on to train companies in customer service, so I’m always on the lookout for stories to support the key points I work on.
Customer service isn’t hard, yet so many organizations struggle with it.
You’d think those who have trouble would be the small companies that may not have the resources to invest in improving service, but that’s not always the case.
The reality is that many large operations - both private and public sector - have problems dealing with the fundamentals of customer engagement.
Hey Walmart - say it ain’t so
Today, I have a story about a customer-employee encounter at a mainland U.S. Walmart store which I’m sure is true - or has its roots in truth.
It involved a customer who was using one of the retailer’s self-service checkout stations. You’re likely familiar with the self-service feature if you shop at Guam’s Home Depot.
The customer scans and bags items
The lady is putting the items in bags, while the Walmart employee, the “monitor,” observes.
Monitor: “Why are you double-bagging all of your groceries?”
Customer: “Excuse me?”
Monitor: “You are wasting our bags!”
Oops - the customer gets offended
Customer: “If you don't like the way I'm bagging the groceries, feel free to come on over here and bag them yourself.”
Monitor: “That's not my job.”
Customer: “Okay, then I will bag my groceries how I please, if that's all right with you.”
Monitor probes about the 'waste'
Monitor: “Why are you using two bags?”
Customer: “Because the bags are weak, and I don't want the handles to break or the bottoms to rip out.”
Monitor: “Well, that's because you are putting too much stuff in the bag. If you took half of that stuff out and put it in a different bag, then you wouldn't need to double-bag.”
Customer looks around for the camera
Maybe she figures this is a part of some prank and she’s going to be on YouTube. Then she refocuses, and stares at the monitor for 10 seconds, finally responding …
Customer: “So you want me to split these items in half, and put half of them in a different bag so that I don't have to double-bag?”
Monitor: “Exactly.”
Customer: “I would still be using two bags to hold the same number of items.”
Monitor: “No, because you wouldn't be double-bagging.”
Customer tries to hold back laughter
Customer: “Okay, so here I have a jug of milk and a bottle of juice, double-bagged. If I take the milk out, and remove the double-bagging, and just put the milk in the single bag and the juice in that single bag - I'm still using two bags for these two items.”
Monitor: “No, because you are not double-bagging them. It’s not the same.”
Customer: (Seeing others in line who are clearly enjoying the show) “Is this like that Common Core math stuff I keep hearing about?”
Monitor: “Never mind ... you just don't get it.”
The monitor then walked away and went back to her podium, while the customer and those waiting behind her just looked at each other in disbelief.
What do we learn here?
1. This is the reason we all have to provide our own grocery bags now in order to avoid these emotionally draining encounters?
2. First-grade math skills do have lifetime value?
3. Don’t put anybody in front of customers who ever says - or even thinks the words - “that’s not my job.”
4. All of your advertising, all of your marketing, all of the effort and money you spend to get people through your doors, is riding on your front-line workers.
How well you’ve chosen them and how well you’ve trained them will determine whether your investment pays off as well as it could.
Now what?
5. Gather your team together - both managers and front-line workers - and talk about your policies and procedures that customers don’t like.
I’ve rarely seen an organization that doesn’t have at least a few rules that customers believe fall somewhere between irritating and infuriating.
You’ve almost certainly got something.
Come up with ways to eliminate potential hassles and bad feelings. More important, make sure that all customer-facing workers are trained in how to talk with customers and effectively work through uncomfortable situations.
These are stressful times. Don’t give people a reason to walk away from your business.
Looking for greater commitment from team members? Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.