I caught a post from Adam Grant, professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, where he launched off on a phrase he claims is heard in a lot of workplaces: “Don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions!”
He says these words should never be spoken by any manager.
Where Grant is right
Too many managers still allow workers to bring them problems, with the expectation that the manager will do all the thinking and solve them. The trouble with that arrangement is the worker doesn’t grow, and the manager loses productive time.
In that sense, Grant is on solid ground. We want team members to bring us both the problem and a possible solution.
Let’s dig into that point
Many years ago, I interviewed Bob Maloney, then CEO of PCI, a local telecom company. His take on this topic should be one of the pillars of the relationship between every manager and worker.
Maloney said: “Everyone in this company knows that they can walk through my door at any time and bring me their concerns. However, they also know not to come in here with just a problem. Come in and demonstrate that you’ve thought about the problem long enough to accurately articulate it and, if you’ve done that, you should also have a thought about how we can solve it.”
He didn’t say, “Don’t bring me problems, bring me solutions.” He said it was okay to bring the problem, but try to figure it out before you do.
Why Maloney’s idea is better
Maloney scored on four important levels:
1. The worker is the one closest to the situation, and likely knows more about the situation than anyone else. He/she needs to own it, not the manager.
2. Maloney wanted the worker to sweat a little over the problem and try to figure it out. If they couldn’t do so, at least they made the effort and Maloney could jump in to help. However, if the worker could successfully solve the problem, that would be a big personal breakthrough.
3. On top of that breakthrough, it gave Maloney a good opportunity to give major praise in front of the whole company, giving the worker a nice self-esteem boost.
4. If you consider these points and a process that takes a problem and ends with success and public praise, it also becomes a teaching moment for every member of the team.
It screams, “Everybody here is a problem solver!”
Grant likes Warby Parker’s approach
Warby Parker is an online retailer of prescription glasses and sunglasses. In this organization, they encourage employees to add the problems they encounter to one massive Google Doc.
At the end of each week, managers go through all submitted problems and decide which they need to prioritize.
At the end of the week?
What kind of problems could they be accumulating for the management team? I find it hard to imagine that pressing issues or customer matters fit in with this policy.
If that assumption is wrong and both employees and customers are put into a holding pattern until managers assemble to address the issues, then I flat don’t understand.
What if I’m a worker who’s willing to take ownership of a situation and try to solve it? Do I still have to wait? If so, how long will I remain motivated to give the job my best effort? How long will I stay with the company?
Four immediate red flags
• Managers get to decide what’s important. What does that say to the worker whose problem is not addressed?
• Managers are doing the thinking again.
• It goes against one of my fundamental beliefs: All problems should be solved as close to the front line as possible, by the people who “live” the problems day by day.
One more big one
What happens when some of those managers leave? Are you going to promote the people who’ve never had to solve anything?
My belief is that every worker can be trained and developed into a better problem solver. Some won’t ever be great at it, but they can be better.
Every leader in every organization — large and small — should make it a priority for that to happen.
Jerry Roberts helps organizations develop problem solvers. He comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.