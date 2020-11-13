That was what we heard as kids when we came home after playing outside. “Lock the door,” our parents would shout. They just wanted us to be safe, they would explain, and sometimes go on to tell a scary story of what might happen if a burglar found the door unlocked.
Times may have changed, but echoes of the old refrain can still be heard. My German grandparents made it to America in the 1880s, and soon afterwards set up a small store that supported their family. But their generation was worried about the stream of Italians arriving in the country soon after the turn of the century. They could be gangsters, for all anyone knew. In any case, if they were admitted to the country, there was just too much a risk that they could disrupt the promising society that we just settled into! “Don’t forget to lock the door behind you,” they seemed to be saying.
Hispanics living in Florida, I’ve often heard, can be very tough on immigration these days. They themselves might have first arrived in America during the Cuban missile crisis in the early 1960s, or perhaps from other parts of Latin America in later years. But, for some reason, many would rather not extend the same welcome they received to others south of the border. The sound you just heard during the presidential campaign is of many of the older Hispanic migrants turning the lock on the door behind them.
The story is replayed again and again. Another time it was in a largely Italian town on Long Island. When I served in the parish there 10 years ago, many of the parishioners there spoke with alarm of the number of Hispanics who had descended on the New York area. This time the concern wasn’t so much about Puerto Ricans as the recent wave of refugees from the Dominican Republic. As I listened to their worries, I was surprised at how short a memory they had. None of them seemed to remember the days when their own immigrant grandparents would have been derided as gangsters or worse.
If we’re honest, we’ll have to admit that we here on this island have fallen into the same line of thinking at times. Not that Guam hasn’t been open to outsiders over the years. It’s adopted Palauans, Palestinians, Filipinos, Midwesterners and southern Americans, and all sorts of others whose life stories make good reading. But after some years – following a marriage and family, and the acquisition of a good piece of land – they are ready to count themselves as genuine Guamanians. Why not? That’s what my grandparents did, and so many other migrants did in the century and half since then.
No one should begrudge them that privilege. They’re at home in a far-off place and have settled in comfortably. The house is safe and sound, and it’s pretty well furnished by this time. Just remember to turn the key and make sure that no unwanted guests find their way into the house. We’re here and well settled on this island ... but what are those people doing here? They just don’t seem to belong.
It reminds me of a passage in the Old Testament: something about how important it is, when you’re tempted to be judgmental toward an outsider, to remember that you yourselves were once outsiders in a strange land (Egypt). But the truth is it’s so easy to forget all that when we have been here for a while. We feel that we belong, but maybe not those others who came after us. The scriptural passage, of course, is a reminder to go easy on those newcomers because you were once in their position.
“Lock the door behind you” might have been sound advice when we were kids. But we’re now adults, many of us well-traveled with a history of warm welcomes into one stranger’s home after another. Maybe our own door can be left slightly ajar after all.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.