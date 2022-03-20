The inspiration for my title comes from the popular slogan, “Don’t mess with Texas.” While a lot coming out of Texas these days turns my stomach, this phrase has a ring to it. As I mused about reasons why we shouldn’t mess with CHamoru, since it is after all Mes CHamoru, seven reasons instantly came to mind:
1. Fino’ Håya is the umbilical cord to our indigenous culture. CHamoru language connects us to the spoken word of our ancestors. It ties us to our heritage and links us with an ancient past.
2. Embedded in the CHamoru language are encoded messages passed down from generation to generation which teach the values, beliefs and practices of our forebears.
3. CHamoru is the spoken form of communication among the first peoples who settled in the islands of Laguas and Gåni and established our homeland.
4. CHamoru is the indigenous language of the Taotao Tåno’ and as such is one of the two official languages of Guam.
5. Spoken CHamoru is the power source to the continuity of peoplehood. Without speaking it and teaching it to our children, our culture, traditional practices and way of life will vanish in several generations.
6. Our unique language, with its inherent rules and capacity to grow through a penchant for affixes, is what distinguishes us from other heritage groups.
7. The CHamoru language binds us to a linguistic legacy, the Austronesian chain, which reveals the navigational history of the first seafarers to sail into the uncharted Pacific.
These profundities offer abundant nourishment for those who share the common bond of CHamoru ancestry. It represents belongingness to those who have been subjected to hundreds of years of colonization and alienation from their identity as indigenous people. We have suffered the indignities of conquest by three world powers. This has dealt a significant blow to our sense of peoplehood, nationhood and wholeness.
The English-only policy promulgated by the American civilian government after WWII fractured our relationship with a language that had evolved through millennia. With the stroke of a pen, thousands of years of consistent use of Fino’ Håya was hijacked and set on a trajectory of disappearance.
Thank God for the practice of pineksai biha in our culture. This custom became the safety valve for keeping the CHamoru language alive. After the war, Guam’s emerging wage-based economy grew to serve the needs of the large military presence on island. Service sector employment lured adult workers off the land and into offices and other businesses. Young parents, the bulk of the labor force, relied heavily on their own parents and elders in the family to care for their children.
While post-war children were forbidden to speak CHamoru in school and other public places, when at home their grandparents spoke to them exclusively in CHamoru. This is what accounts for a relatively large number of speakers in the 65 and over age group. Unfortunately, this post-World War WII generation, who are grandparents and even great-grandparents today, also bought into the notion that speaking CHamoru would doom Guam’s children to a future of limited English-speaking and stifle economic advancement. This was a fate fueled by assimilationist propaganda. No wonder many CHamoru families developed severe allergies to spoken CHamoru over several generations.
The good news is that the tables have turned. What was once believed about the struggle that a child would experience if subjected to learning more than one language has been debunked. Compelling research studies across the globe have documented that two languages are better than one. The CHamoru Cultural Renaissance of the 1970s and 1980s also helped to reset the trajectory.
Today, we teach CHamoru in public schools. The Hurao Neni Academy and GDOE Immersion Sinipok Program ensure that children are learning to speak, think, read and write in CHamoru. Older speakers, who all but gave up on the idea of speaking CHamoru to their children and grandchildren, are beginning to discover that it is never too late to start.
Government leaders are providing much needed resources for innovative programs to preserve, maintain and promote the teaching and use of our mother tongue. Place-based or culturally relevant curriculum in Guam history and CHamoru culture have become a high priority. Guardians of our language and culture have made it abundantly clear, “Don’t mess with CHamoru!”