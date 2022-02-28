In 2009, a headline caught my eye. Five siblings — all with special needs — needed a home. They had already been in the shelter for several months. Child Protective Services wanted to place them together.
Immediately, I knew two things:
1. That placement would never happen. It is exceedingly difficult to place one child with special needs in a foster home, let alone five!
2. They were mine.
But my house was maxed out with biological children. By law, I could not have taken them even if I had been a licensed foster parent.
My heart was heavy for these five. For years I watched them as they would come with the shelter children to events sponsored by Harvest House.
For years, they’d watched as children came and went at the shelter, while they stayed.
And they’d say to Sister Brigid, “Why doesn’t anyone want us?”
Eventually the siblings began to leave.
Two — a sister and brother — were adopted by a family who left the island soon afterward.
Not too long after this, the remaining sister moved in with a military family and was soon adopted.
And the forgotten boys kept asking, “Why doesn’t anyone want us?”
Someone did.
Once we had our foster-care license, they began visiting our home on weekends. Within months, the younger one moved in. Several months after that, the older boy joined us.
They had spent five and six years, respectively, in the shelter.
Too long for any child, and certainly too long for children with disabilities.
Children in the foster care system are our most vulnerable; those with developmental and physical disabilities are the most-most vulnerable.
They are the kids who need to be placed the soonest, but are often placed after months, or — regrettably — years.
According to Bethany Taylor, director of Harvest House, since the beginning of the year, more than 40 children have entered the foster care system, bringing the total to more than 500! Right now, there are 50 licensed foster families.
And right now, there are children in the shelter with disabilities who desperately need families to love them. Every week they linger is a week of love and progress lost. (Institutional living causes regressions even in neurotypical children.)
The most-most vulnerable need you now.
If you have time, energy and an open heart for kids with special needs, call CPS at 671-475-2672 or Harvest House at 671-300-5433.
Call now.
Before these kids make the headlines.