"I can't do that!" "I'll never win!" "I don't know where to start!" "It's hopeless!" "No way, not today!"
If you made any of these statements before you even tried, you were unconsciously sabotaging your chances for success and that mass in your head between your ears made sure of it.
Your brain is a very powerful organ and depending on what you feed it and how you use it, it can help you achieve amazing things or stop you from realizing your full potential. You see, your brain's primary function is to keep you safe and alive. It does this autonomically – like your heart rate and breathing; and intellectually – what you've learned and what you remember. But as complex as your brain is, it can only function within the parameters set by what you put into it. So, if all you input is pain, anger and failure, can you guess what the output will be?
But there's another interesting function that your brain helps to perform, and that is your ability to decide. There is not one segment of the brain that is solely responsible for this action and, quite honestly, there is no definitive explanation about how it's done. A group of individuals can be exposed to the same environment, provided the same meals, educated the same way and given the same opportunities, however their actions may totally differ. While the question of why this occurs can be subject to arguments, I believe that it comes down to one characteristic – individuals' confidence in themselves.
The decisions you make are formed utilizing the education, advice, conversations, observations and experiences you've compiled and stored in your brain over the years. So, before you decide on whether or not you're going on that 2-mile mostly uphill hike through that muddy trail surrounded by sword grass to visit that beautiful waterfall that you've never seen, your brain kicks in and tries to stop you.
It's hot. It's 2 miles uphill. The trail is muddy. Expect a lot of cuts from the sword grass. All just to see a waterfall, and then we have to walk back down 2 miles? Don't go!
Why does this happen? We've all seen those shows where the person is trying to make a decision and there is an elf on one shoulder and a little angel on the other. Well, the elf represents the limbic portion of your brain – the one that provides you that gut feeling, or that decision that you can't describe how you got to. It's that "pedal-to-the-metal, damn the torpedoes – full steam ahead, go forth and conquer – we'll figure out how to do it along the way" attitude that believes that anything is possible. The little angel, on the other shoulder represents the neocortex portion of your brain – the one that analyzes and rationalizes the situation to provide you the best decision to reduce or eliminate risk. So while your neocortex (little angel) says that based on what you know and your past experience, the trek to the waterfall is a bad idea, the limbic (elf) side of your brain says, "You can do it, and you'll have a great time!"
Should I go for that promotion? I have the necessary education and experience. I know I can do the job. Can I really do the job? I have the skills to do the job but John, who's also applying for the same position, has more experience than I do. I know I can do well in the interviews, but Dave is a better talker than I am. This promotion would really mean a lot – but what if I don't get it?
If you want to do good things in your life and if you want a better life, don't let yourself be convinced that you can't do it. Your little angel will still provide the rational and analytical thinking. However, do it in a way that recognizes the knowledge and strengths you possess, as opposed to the shortcomings and risks. There's risk in everything you do, but if you recognize and manage risk properly, instead of succumbing to the possibility of failure and pain, you have a greater chance of progress and accomplishment than just not trying at all.
In the words of author and motivational guru Jim Rohn: "If you really want to do something, you'll find a way. If not, you'll find an excuse."