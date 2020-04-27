I’ve started hearing talk about the “new normal” we will have after this virus crisis has passed.
Let me tell you something about the “new normal.”
In 2000, I gave birth to a child with Down syndrome, Deborah.
Immediately, I was thrown into the world of the disabled. I tossed my skirts, put on my shorts and made myself comfortable on the floor, where I worked to teach her chromosome-skewed muscles how to move.
I fought with her to get her to nurse. I fought with the doctors about using bottles and supplementing with formula.
I fought to keep her from interventions she should never have. And to get her interventions she should.
I worked to teach her everything — how to creep, how to move her tongue, how to walk, how to read.
I was with her 90% of her waking hours. If it had not been for her second mother (her big sister), it would have been closer to 100%.
Fighting. Reading. Working.
That was my “new normal.”
And then, in 2016, her second mother left. A few months later, Deborah developed Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS). For the early months, I fought for a diagnosis and to make her sleep. She regressed.
She became extremely obsessive-compulsive. Things that had never been an issue — walking down the hall in the mall or going down steps — became terrifying to her. Her general routines became do-or-die activities. Simply touching her can trigger an explosion.
And this is my “new normal.”
But it is not normal. Not at all.
It’s not normal for a mother to drag her child up the mall steps. It’s not normal to watch your young-adult daughter cling to the wall when you want her to walk in the middle of a walkway. It’s not normal to hear a child grind her teeth for the entire day.
Face it: Any “new normal” is NOT normal. It’s merely a term we’ve come up with to make ourselves feel better about an abnormal situation.
So, when you hear the government’s rhetoric of the “new normal” after the COVID-19 crisis, don’t be fooled. Nothing about their “new normal” will be normal at all.
It won’t be normal on this island until our faces are free, our stores and churches are open, our roads are clear and our people are working.
Normally, we wouldn’t settle for anything less.
Should we now?