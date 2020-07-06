Last month, I traveled through parts of the South and Midwest.
I was primarily moving between Granny Duty assignments, but I was also looking at things as a reporter. I wanted to verify the news I’d been hearing about the States.
I did not personally observe any rioting, looting or statue vandalism. I know many statues have been destroyed, but I didn’t see any. If I had, I’m sure I would have shed angry and sorrowful tears.
What I did see were the lingering effects of the economic shutdown from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Even in states that were open, many businesses remained closed. Some will never open again.
The malls I visited looked like ghost towns. Small — and large — stores were empty. Those open offered many sales.
Walmart and Target were well stocked and doing good business, but the stores were not crowded.
Finding a dine-in restaurant was a challenge. Some have reopened their dining areas (the interpretations of physical distancing varied quite a bit); others, like Chick-Fil-A, have yet to open their dining rooms, but continue to have constant drive-thru patrons.
Masks continue to be an issue. It appeared that in places where masks were “suggested” or “recommended,” most patrons went without them. In places where they were “required,” most people complied.
Overall, life goes on.
People are shopping, eating out, planting gardens, cutting grass, going on vacation. In the areas I visited, if it weren’t for the masks and the closed stores, there was little evidence that we have been in a crisis that is reshaping the United States of America.
And that’s scary.
Local governments have become tyrannical in the last five months, yet the good people of this nation have not rebelled against THAT. Rather, they have capitulated, staying in their homes, wearing masks, standing listlessly in lines, six feet apart.
They have lived their lives obediently, shrugging their shoulders while saying, “It is what it is.” They’ve apparently swallowed the new line: “Our main concern is for your health and safety.”
“Safety” is now paramount. “Stay safe,” is the new blessing.
But life is not safe — it involves risks. Some risks can make you sick; some can get you killed.
Life is lived — and enriched — through the risks and the struggles.
If the Founders had settled for safety, we would not have a country.
And if we settle for safety, we will not keep it.