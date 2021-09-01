My mother was always prepared for an emergency. I suppose this stemmed from being a child who witnessed the atrocities and hardships of the Japanese occupation of Guam during World War II. But this proclivity of hers intensified when I was in the fifth grade, and she started storing large amounts of nonperishable food in our cellar. This was a reaction to a documentary narrated by Orson Welles called The Late Great Planet Earth. As he did over the radio a few decades before, Welles sent a few people into a bit of paranoia, except, in my mother’s case, it wasn’t about a war of the worlds with aliens. This time, he guided terrified viewers through a tour of fire-and-brimstone scenarios predicted in the Bible. My mother was a devoutly religious Catholic. The combination of trauma-informed precaution and the Book of Revelations easily fomented her to begin hoarding foods that might sustain us a bit, if not through, the end of times.
The supertyphoons and coastal surges every seven years were child’s play for mom.
But the Götterdämmerung was not to be taken lightly.
At the time, I looked upon this particular event as just one of those things that my mother did. When she decided that she liked bougainvillea plants, for example, she collected and raised many colored varieties of them. She raised so many orchids and other flowers, that for many years she supplied our village church with all she grew. When the municipal water system grew to regularly fail to supply, she and my father installed a 1,000-gallon water tank with an automatic pump to keep the taps flowing whether or not the actual water system was properly operating.
As an adult, I was completely the opposite. In fact, I once wrote a book that decried the practice of buying in bulk. “Don’t build a pantry to store extra toilet paper,” I claimed emphatically in it. “Let the stores use their space to keep it for you. Buy what you need, not what’s on sale.”
But I’ve changed. Talk about doing a 180.
My reasons, however, are different. My new sense of precaution and preparation has nothing to do with being a prisoner of war or any biblical claims. Indeed, whereas it was my mother’s past and her fears for the future that fueled her safeguards, for me, it has been the present. In my case, it is climate change as it is happening now, the coronavirus and other once-foreign viruses now thriving in this heat, and the failure of public services stemming from governmental unpreparedness. Look, hackers are bringing down power grids and communication lines, and essential goods are stuck in ports because of a shortage of truck drivers. Even if Nature were kinder to us, there are far too many diabolical minds out there.
Therefore, I am much more circumspect these days. It wouldn’t be a stretch at all to say that I’m becoming a bit of a doomsday prepper.
So this past weekend I cleaned out a corner shelf inside a small storage room in our basement that is normally a place to keep luggage, cookware and other items that we only use occasionally. On it I lined neat, stacked rows of canned organic black beans and chickpeas, salt, pepper and soda crackers. My original idea was to include grains and some noodles; but I thought of all those typhoons of my childhood and decided against keeping anything that required actual cooking. Let’s face it, hackers shut down utilities for ransom money, and the providers are helpless to do anything but pay them what they demand.
Naturally, I asked myself what if the water stops running or, worse, suddenly becomes unsafe to drink? Even the prospect of Armageddon won’t convince me to buy cases of bottled water, the industrial waste of which makes my skin crawl. No, I simply procured several 5-gallon water carriers that I can fill right from our tap should we get advance notice of any service interruption. If no such warning comes, then luckily we installed barrels to collect the rainwater for the garden and we can always boil that to drink. I should say that wine and bourbon are on my beverage list to calm nerves that may disintegrate.
In addition, rather than keeping vegetable gardening to the warm months, we’re going to plant cold-weather crops that can keep us going in a pinch. And my five ducks will soon be old enough to lay eggs, which they do at a rate of one egg per day each. I deeply feel that whatever sense of safety that we felt as Americans has been eclipsed by the sum of all the mayhem going on right in front of and around us. If you, as I have, think about it just a little bit, you just might find yourself erring to prudence.
So yeah, I’ve become my mother. Remember how everyone went deranged when there was suddenly no toilet paper? Then it shouldn’t be too farfetched to imagine that in an instant, more important items could become suddenly unavailable.
Think about it.