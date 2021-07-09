I am running into good people all the time. Don’t we all? Many of these people live admirable lives, marked by strong dedication to their families and satisfaction with their jobs. Then there are others – like the man I was chatting with the other day who is now with his fourth wife and is not sure how long that relationship is going to last. Even so, can’t we regard him as sincere, honest in his admission of his own problems? Or how about the young adults who have made it through high school but dropped out of college – not because they can’t pass the courses they’re taking, but because they’re not sure what the point of it all is. I see all of them as good, but needy just the same.
Sometimes we talk about their life, with all its twists and turns. They can often laugh at those awkward twists and the sudden turns. They’re not talking with me about how to fix the messes they made or asking advice on how they can improve things in the future. Their problem is something much deeper than that. They’re searching for answers to big questions about life and its meaning. “What’s it all about, Alfie?” They seem to be echoing that 1960s song that we old-timers remember so well. (But I’m sure there are more contemporary versions of the big question that song poses.)
How is everything tied together, they wonder. What real links do we have with others on the planet? What is the real purpose of our life, and how does this grand drama here on earth end? What proof do we have that any of the traditional answers to all these questions can be trusted?
Our conversation continues for a while, but as we’re winding down, they sometimes give me a hard look and shrug before their closing remark. “But I don’t know why I’m asking you. You’re a Catholic priest with your own firm beliefs. You wouldn’t understand.”
They have a point there, I’m willing to admit. We who claim to have religious faith are often so smug and so confident in our assurance that we have it all together. Where does a person full of doubts find other searchers to talk to about the big questions of life? Where do we turn for an honest exchange of ideas rather than what some might call a brainwashing? Where’s Alfie when we need him?
One friend of mine (who does not answer to the name Alfie) might be able to help out if you find yourself in this position. This man may wake up early in the morning to catch the sunrise, even as he listens to chants on YouTube. Sometimes he sneaks a look at the screen to catch the face of a monk whose expression registers bafflement – as if he is asking himself a dozen of those big questions even as he continues chanting.
Millions of humans around the world turn to Buddha, Allah, Brahman, the Universal Christ or some other figure in acknowledgment of this mystery. Others pay homage to less defined figures than these religious deities: the Absolute, the Universal Truth or the great Unknown.
We cling to the illusion of certainty, even when we are forced to acknowledge the enormous amount that we do not really know. We can cling to our belief system with all our strength and let the unanswered questions pass beneath us. Or we can shrug off the big questions as things that are beyond us anyway. Or we can continue the search for what’s beyond. Even if we don’t find answers to our questions, we might get satisfaction from finding that we have plenty of company in our frustration.
As my friend might say: “Seekers, do not give up. You are not alone in your search.”
If you want encouragement along the way, here is my friend’s email: Deacon96910@hotmail.com He promises that his goal is not to make converts, but only to share his own doubts with others who have to confront theirs.
---
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.